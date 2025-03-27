FARM CLASSICS: German Agrotron had futuristic look

A LONG-established company, German tractor producer Deutz can trace its roots back to 1864, to its founder Nicolaus August Otto who set up an engine manufacturing company.

With the company portfolio expanding to thrashers and tractors, the Deutz MTH 222 was the first mass-produced tractor, launched by the firm in 1927.

By 1955, the company had reached the 100,000 tractor milestone, and acquired a majority shareholding in the FAHR company in 1968, rebranding as Deutz-Fahr, manufacturing both tractors and combine harvesters.

While never a major player in Ireland, the company has released a series of tractors which have had noted success in the country such as the DX range launched in the late 70s, the AgroStar of the late 80s and AgroPrima of the early 90s.

Worthy of note is the popularity of Deutz air cooled and liquid cooled engines across a variety of both agricultural and industrial applications, including Fendt for a period of time.

In 1995, Deutz-Fahr was acquired by the Italian company Same to form Same Deutz Fahr (SDF group) with Deutz Fahr further rebranded to Deutz AG.

Radical in thinking, Deutz released its Agrotron tractor range in 1995. With a steep, sloping bonnet, rounded edges along its ‘bubble’ cab with a vast expanse of glazing, the tractor had quite a futuristic appearance.

The third generation – Agrotron MK3 – were launched in 2000, with distinctive MK3 decals on the bonnet. At the heart of the larger Agrotrons, an in house built Deutz 7.1l turbocharged engine packs a serious punch.

A ZF transmission provides 24F/24F in the guise of a manual 6 speed gearbox, complimented by 4 poweshift ranges built into the red handled gearstick of the offside of the armrest, as well as the armrest controls.

Bulletproof, this ZF 7200 transmission was employed for over 20 years, available on all Agrotrons from 1995, and progressed to the M series and later the 6100 series.

With closed centre hydraulics, oil flow of 120l/min was on tap with 9 1/4 tons lift capacity.

A 50km/h road speed was available along with front axle and cab suspension.

The aforementioned ‘bubble’ style cab provides excellent visibility for the operator, with an array of vents for air conditioning or heating.

Featuring revised cab layout, Deutz users will be familiar with the colourful control handles on the right console which are quite logical on examination.

Red for transmission, blue for spool valves, green for linkage and yellow for PTO.

