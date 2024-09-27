Eoin Kelly pulls the strings as Newcestown into last four of Carbery JAHC

NEWCESTOWN 1-18

KILBREE 0-17

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

NEWCESTOWN booked their place in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A hurling semi-final after a dominant victory over Kilbree in Castletownkenneigh.

To the neutral, Kilbree would have been seen as favourites heading into this clash after coasting to three group stage victories, but Newcestown laid down the gauntlet on Sunday.

With their senior hurlers finished for the season, the parish will have good reason to follow this team as they looked strong in every line. It was a game that started off at a slow pace with both sides sussing each other's style. Jim Shanahan and Eoin Kelly, who both top-scored for their sides, traded points.

Newcestown’s ability to win primary possession in the forward line was a key factor in this game and their tenacity around the middle and in defence meant Kilbree got little relief all through.

Kelly, Andrew Shorten, Murt Keneally, and Ciarán Hurley all pointed to end a good opening quarter for Newcestown, with Jim Shanahan frees keeping Kilbree in touch. Shanahan and Darragh Coakley brought Kilbree to within one point, 0-6 to 0-5, but the turning point in the game came in the 21st minute when Ciarán Hurley crashed the ball to the net from an acute angle, giving William Tyner no chance.

It spurred Newcestown on with Kelly, Shorten, and a beauty from Podge Collins giving them a 1-9 to 0-5 lead.

Kilbree could have had a goal of their own before the break when Darragh Coakley bared down on goal but Ronan McSweeney saved brilliantly with his feet. 1-10 to 0-7 at half time.

The second half was much more of the same, tenacity in defence by Newcestown didn’t allow Kilbree to get a foothold up top. Kelly and Hurley both pointed superb long-range efforts, with Kelly accurate as ever from placed balls. Kilbree relied on frees from Darragh Coakley to stay in touch but with ten minutes remaining Newcestown had opened a seven-point lead. Conor Goggin got Newcestown’s final score, with a trio of late points from Eamon Shanahan but merely consolation scores for the Rossmore men. Newcestown, fully deserving of their victory, will march on to face Mathúnas in the semi-final.

Our Star: Eoin Kelly turned back the years with this display. Unerring free-taking combined with long range striking and cute link play, he was the best on show.

Scorers:

Newcestown: Eoin Kelly 0-11 (5f, 1 65); Ciarán Hurley 1-2; Andrew Shorten 0-2; Cormac O’Sullivan, Podge Collins, Conor Goggin 0-1 each.

Kilbree: Jim Shanahan 0-7 (5f, 1 65); Darragh Coakley 0-4 (3f); Eamon Shanahan 0-4; Cillian Twohig, Cian Murphy 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Gavin Kelleher, Cian Twomey, Nially Murray; Conor Goggin, Joe Kenneally, Eoin Calanan; Murt Kenneally, Cormac O’Sullivan; Oisin O’Sullivan, Andrew Shorten, Eoin Kelly; Daragh McSweeny, Podge Collins, Ciaran Hurley.

Subs: Rick Bradfield for G Kelleher (10, inj), Cathrach Keane for Calanan (ht), Gerard Murphy for Hurley (56).

Kilbree: William Tyner; Shane O’Donovan, John Clancy, Joe Bailey; Dylan Coffey, Kevin Keohane, Cian Murphy; Martin O’Donovan, Oisin O’Sullivan; Darragh Coakley, Brian Deasy, Dan McCarthy; Eamon Shanahan, Joseph O’Donovan, Jim Shanahan.

Subs: Michael D Keohane for O’Sullivan (ht), Cillian Twohig for McCarthy (38), Brian O’Donovan for M O’Donovan (38), Liam Daly for J Shanahan (44).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).