‘Enya Breen is fulfilling her potential,’ says former Munster women’s head coach Laura Guest

WHEN Enya Breen broke into the Munster women’s senior team in 2018, Laura Guest described the Skibbereen teenager as ‘one of the most exciting players that I have seen in a long time’. Six years on with Breen now 25 years old, Guest still feels the same.

‘Enya’s fulfilling her potential and is now a vital part of the Ireland midfield,’ says former Munster women’s head coach Guest who handed Breen her provincial debut in 2018 when she was just 19 years old, and also brought Andrea Stock into the Munster set-up that season, too. Both Breen and Durrus woman Stock, who came through the ranks at Bantry Bay RFC, are with the Irish women’s squad competing in the WXV1 in Canada, with Stock making her debut last weekend.

Also last Saturday, Breen captained Ireland in their 21-8 loss to the hosts that came less than a week after their historic 29-27 tournament-opening win against New Zealand. Breen stood tall against the Black Ferns and, again, that was no surprise to former Ireland rugby star Guest.

‘Look at Enya’s performance against New Zealand, she was a huge part of the reason Ireland won – and it showed everyone again just the level she’s at. She looks stronger and better than ever,’ the Clonakilty woman says, with Breen battling back from an ACL injury suffered in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

‘I brought both Enya and Andrea into the Munster squad,’ Guest recalls.

‘When Enya came through she was already a star – she was a big part of the squad that I was involved with and she was only just coming out of underage. From a young age Enya just looked ready, she was very mature on and off the pitch. She was composed and calm no matter what was going on around her and, to me, she looked like she could become a superstar the second she came in.’

Breen’s selection as Ireland captain for the clash with Canada – regular captain Edel McMahon was ruled out with a knock – is an insight into how highly rated she is. Again, Guest is not surprised. She knows Breen (25) has the X-factor.

‘Enya is a really intelligent player and as well as being a good defender, she’s a good tackler,’ says Guest who played in three World Cup with Ireland and was also part of an Ireland team that beat New Zealand (2014 World Cup), just like Breen was.

‘She has a boot on her as well – she can read the game and if she needs to she can just throw it over the top. She has played a bit at ten as well, both underage and with Munster. She’s very composed, her skill level is very good.

‘As a place kicker, I rate her. When Enya first came through with Munster I asked her to play ten in a couple of games because she was very mature and composed, and it didn’t bother me that she was someone who just came out of underage. She looked like she could deal with the pressure.

‘She’s a good person to have in midfield because she can comfortably slot in at ten if she has to, has a good boot and is a really good defender and tackler.’

It’s not been a straight line either from Bantry Bay RFC to the Irish set-up as Breen was sidelined with an ACL injury suffered in the opening round of the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship. After a year out she made her comeback in this season’s Six Nations as Ireland finished third. Breen, with 24 caps, is one of Ireland’s most experienced players, and is leading by example.

‘She’s had injury setbacks, like her cruciate, so to be back and be as current and involved as she is, that tells you a lot about her character. Enya is just coming into her best now,’ adds Guest, who is thrilled too to see Andrea Stock involved in the Ireland set-up.

‘For me, Andrea was somebody who had great potential and it has taken her a while to get to where she is now,’ Guest says of Stock, who plays with Ealing Trailfinders in the UK.

‘It’s the fact that Linda (Djougang) is so good, Andrea has to wait for her chance, but she is going in the right direction. Hopefully it’s only the start for her.’