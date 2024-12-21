Eli Reynolds runs riot as Bay Rovers snatch win in epic, nine-goal Championship clash

DRINAGH Rangers stayed at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division after a 2-0 win over Bunratty United.

Tom McQueen scored both of Rangers’ goals, both in the first half. The first came after 20 minutes before he tucked away a penalty just on the stroke of half time.

Second-placed Castletown Celtic kept up the pressure at the top with a 5-0 thumping of Beara United. Matthew Draper and Jack O’Callaghan goaled to give them a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes. Shane Corcoran helped himself to a brace in the second spell and Ryan Hayes rounded off the rout.

Elsewhere, Dunmanway Town consolidated their top-four spot with a 1-0 win over Drinagh Rangers B. Cullan Barry got what turned out to be the winner on 36 minutes.

***

The game of the weekend came in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship as Bay Rovers beat Mizen Hob 5-4 in a thriller.

It was only 2-1 to Mizen at half time as Shane Mahony and Dylan Greene gave them the perfect start before Alex Young pulled one back for Rovers.

Ryan O’Neill doubled Mizen’s advantage on 48 minutes before Eli Reynolds stepped up to the plate in some fashion. Reynolds scored a quickfire hat-trick – goals on 68, 73 (penalty) and 81 minutes – to give Bay the lead for the first time. Luke Nolan looked to have salvaged a point for Mizen when he made it 4-4 but Eli Reynolds had his shooting boots on and converted another spot kick three minutes into stoppage time.

At the top of the table, leaders Lyre Rovers dropped points to second from bottom Castlelack in a goalless draw.

Chasers Baltimore took full advantage of Rovers’ slip up with a 4-0 win against fourth placed Skibbereen AFC. All goals came in the second spell as Peter O’Driscoll and Tadgh Garret (2) netted three for Baltimore between the 51st and 54th minute. Cian Coughlan wrapped up a comprehensive victory late on.

Aultagh Celtic shocked third placed Skibbereen Celtic with a 2-0 win as Daire O’Brien and Oisin O’Connell netted late on.

Spartak Mossgrove comfortably disposed of Aultagh Celtic B, 8-0. The Newcestown-based club led 5-0 at the break as Richard O’Sullivan (2), Darren Heffernan, Daire McAree and Daniel Twomey all hit the back of the net. McAree, Twomey and James Kelleher all goaled in the second half to take Spartak up to seventh.

***

In the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7’s Premier Division, third-placed Lyre Rovers recorded an 18-0 win over Castlelack. Rovers lead 14-0 at half time as Meadhbh Coomey bagged six goals in the first half. Caroline Buttimer and Niamh Power scored a brace each while Laura Cooke, Gene Crowley, Amy Burke and Ellen Hall netted too. Coomey took her tally to eight goals in the second half while Gene Crowley and Niamh Power both added to their own scoring number.

Top-of-the-table Beara United won 3-0 against Mizen AFC as Becky O’Sullivan struck twice while Roisin Harrington also goaled.

Drinagh Rangers are another side at the top and they kept pace with a 3-0 victory over their B team. Rachel O’Sullivan got a brace while Rachel O’Donovan completed the goal tally.

Finally, Dunmanway Town impressed massively with a 6-2 tumping of Clonakilty United. Claire McSweeney got two goals inside 20 minutes and Nora McCarthy and Maria Creegan gave them a 4-1 half time lead. Ruth Collins and Abbie Buckley completed Dunmanway’s super six. Grace Tobin and Ciara Deasy netted for Clon.