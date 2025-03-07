Éabha O’Donovan kicks 1-4 as Allie Tobin captains Cork minors to win in Munster

CORK’S minor, U16A and U16B teams registered Munster LGFA Championship victories on another positive weekend for ladies football in the county.

Kieran O’Shea’s Cork minors’ first competitive outing of 2025 saw the Rebels prove too strong for a defence-minded Waterford in the Munster LGFA minor championship at Mallow GAA’s complex on Saturday.

Cork built an early 1-3 to 0-1 lead after O’Donovan Rossa’s Éabha O’Donovan found the net. The hosts changed ends seven points clear and kept the Déise at arm’s length throughout the second period to win 1-13 to 0-4.

O’Donovan top scored with 1-4 for a Cork team captained by her club Rossa’s teammate Allie Tobin. Cork’s other contributors included Laura Walsh (0-4), Ilen Rovers’ Kate Carey (0-3), Sarah O’Connor and Megan Barrett (0-1 each).

Kinsale trio Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy and Maisie O’Callaghan were also involved on a day the winners restricted their opponents to one point from open play. Hannah Deasy and Sile Óg Walsh were the standout Cork players.

Elsewhere, Fethard Town Park was the venue for Tipperary minors’ impressive 3-6 to 1-10 defeat of reigning provincial champions Kerry. On the same Saturday afternoon, Clare overpowered Limerick 4-11 to 0-5.

The Munster minor championship takes a break until March 22nd when the second round of matches are scheduled for completion. Cork will be eager to build on their opening day win when they travel to Limerick. A top-of-the-table clash between Tipperary and Clare should produce plenty of scores while winless Kerry and Waterford are also scheduled to meet.

***

Fresh from their Munster U16A championship victory over Tipperary, Cork made it two provincial wins out of two at the expense of Kerry in Cloughduv on Sunday.

The Kingdom proved difficult opponents in the opening half with the hosts leading 1-3 to 0-3 at the short whistle. Three second-half goals saw Cork emerge 4-7 to 0-7 winners and maintain their 100 percent record. Kenneth Burns side’s next Munster championship clash is away to Limerick on March 16th.

Naomh Abán’s Róisín Ní Liathain and Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley each scored 2-1 against Kerry. Another Courcey Rovers player, Sorcha O’Rourke (0-3), and Ilen Rovers’ Carla O’Regan (0-2) completed the Rebels’ total.

West Cork’s Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers), and Muireann O’Shea (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) were also part of the U16As latest triumph.

Kevin Walsh’s Cork U16Bs rounded off a perfect weekend for Cork with a 3-9 to 1-8 defeat of Kerry in the Sharon O’Keefe Championship clash at Cloughduv. Having drawn their opening fixture with Tipp, Cork made no mistake in their second provincial outing thanks to Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s Ella O’Sullivan (1-6), Fay Hanratty (2-1), Blaithin Cunniffe and Katie Clifford (0-1 each). Ruby Prenderville, Claire Canty, Caoimhe Brennan, Fiona O’Connell and Isabelle O’Callaghan were amongst Cork’s top performers.

Next up for the Rebels is a third Sharon O’Keefe championship outing away to Limerick in a fortnight’s time. Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara) will be eager to help the Cork U16Bs maintain their undefeated start.