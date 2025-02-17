Driver pulled over to check Google Maps

A MOTORIST who accidentally drove on the wrong side of the road causing a head-on collision has avoided being disqualified from driving in the District Court.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that a road traffic accident occurred at Barrachaurin, Donoughmore at 2.10pm on August 22nd 2024.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were badly damaged in what appeared to be a head-on collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Ramadan Buci, 26 of Pembroke Woods, Passage West, told gardaí at the scene that he was on his way home from Kanturk when he got lost.

Defence solicitor Sean Cahill said that his client was originally from Greece and had just returned from a visit to his home country when the accident occurred.

He said that Mr Buci had pulled over to check Google Maps when he got lost.

He rejoined the road but drove on the wrong side, momentarily forgetting he was back in Ireland.

A short time later he was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle but Mr Cahill said there was no suggestion drink or drugs were involved and Mr Buci was very apologetic to the other driver at the scene.

The court was told that Mr Buci worked in construction and had no previous convictions.

Judge Andrew Cody agreed to reduce the charge from one of dangerous driving to the lesser charge of careless driving.

He said that the matter was serious but he was satisfied it was a momentary lapse and not wilfull.

Mr Buci was convicted and fined €500 and given three months to pay.