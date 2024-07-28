Drinagh Rangers dent Castlelack’s U14 title hopes

BY GER McCARTHY

ANOTHER hectic week in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League saw Drinagh Rangers and Castlelack Celtic U14s deliver a high-scoring encounter.

Drinagh dented Castlelack’s U14 Schoolboys Premier League title ambitions by holding the Brinny club to a 3-3 draw. Bobby O’Sullivan, Kaelan Twomey and Sam Kingston netted Rangers’ goals in a fixture Donal McSweeney, Harry Borneman and Alexander Bemelmans found the net for Celtic.

Elsewhere in the U14 Premier, Sullane overcame Bay Rovers 2-1 in Kealkill thanks to Cole O’Tuama and Danny Lynch efforts. Eoghan Hickey replied for Rovers.

Castlelack United and Clonakilty Celtic served up a seven-goal SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Championship thriller in Brinny. The home team emerged 4-3 winners thanks to Calum Craig (2), Seam Murray and David Crewe efforts. Desmond Barrett (2) and Charlie O’Sullivan strikes couldn’t prevent a narrow Clonakilty loss.

***

Lyre Rovers have joined Bay Rovers in a share of second place in the SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Premier League. A 3-0 defeat of Castlelack saw Rovers move within six points of league leaders, Drinagh Rangers.

Dunmanway Town confirmed their dominance of SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A with a resounding victory away to Togher Celtic. Daniel Vassallo’s hat-trick along with Eoin O’Connor (2), Alex Bramoulle, Shaun O’Connell and Shane O’Connell strikes maintained Dunmanway’s grip on the U15 age-grade. Levi Bosma was Togher’s lone scorer.

There were two SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship fixtures completed recently with Ardfield and Beara United registering victories. The former travelled to Togher Celtic and won 6-2 despite Togher’s Tommy Noonan and Justin McCarthy finding the net. Johnny O’Loghlin (2), Michael O’Shea, Ronan Dunne, Rian O’Sullivan and Brehon O’Mahony goals earned Ardfield all three points.

In the same division, Sam Power and James O’Driscoll strikes cemented Beara United’s 2-1 victory at home to Skibbereen Dynamos who had Leo Dowdall on their scoresheet. Drinagh Rangers remain six points clear of their closest U13 Schoolboys Championship contenders, Beara United.

***

Dunmanway Town Tornados continue to lead the way at the top of the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier League despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Clonakilty AFC Reds. Jai Hurley was the Tornados’ lone scorer.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Drinagh Rangers edged Skibbereen Dynamos 2-1 at Canon Crowley Park. Edward O’Donovan netted for the visitors but a Rory Hurley brace won it for Rangers.

In the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship, Castlelack moved into third place courtesy of a 5-1 win at home to Lyre Rovers. Skibbereen Athletic and Clonakilty AFC Greens drew 2-2 in SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One at the Baltimore Road. Ewan Bell and Tadhg O’Dowd strikes earned Clonakilty a share of the points. Theodore Best and Paddy O’Driscoll scored for Skibbereen.