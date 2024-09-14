Drinagh Rangers close in on U13 Championship title

BY GER McCARTHY

DRINAGH Rangers are on the cusp of capturing the U13 Schoolboys Championship title. The Canon Crowley Park club put daylight between themselves and second-placed Ardfield in the Showgrounds last weekend.

A 3-0 triumph over their main title rivals pushed Drinagh three points clear at the top of the table and means victory over Beara United in their next outing would seal the title. Rocco O’Reilly Bermeuller, Rory Hurley and Keith O’Donovan were on Drinagh’s scoresheet in the win over Ardfield.

In the same division, Beara United and Togher Celtic played out a seven-goal thriller, as Togher won 4-3 in Castletownbere. Timothy O’Sullivan (2) and Sam Power scored for Beara in a game Jack Buttimer’s hat-trick plus Maurice Murphy’s additional strike earned the visitors all three points.

Dunmanway Town moved three points clear at the summit of the U13 Schoolboys Premier following a 2-1 win away to Clonakilty AFC. Dunmanway’s Oisin O’Regan and Eoghain Holland netted either side of an Aidan Whooley strike for the hosts.

Dylan O’Shea, Fionn Daly, Brendan O’Driscoll and Keelan O’Neill Browne all scored in Riverside Athletic’s 4-2 defeat of Dunmanway Town in U13 Schoolboys League One. Elsewhere, Skibbereen Celtic proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC, winning 7-0 in Ballyvackey. David Hourihane (2), Alex Ring (2), Sammy Hoebes, Ben Twohig and Sean Óg Hourihane were on target for the Baltimore Road club. Bunratty United remain top of the table despite the Schull club not playing this weekend.

***

An exciting U12 Schoolgirls Premier League title race took yet another twist with third-placed Sullane and second-placed Drinagh Rangers drawing 2-2 in Ballyvourney. Matilda Kaiser twice found the net for Rangers in a fixture Íde McCarthy was amongst the goals for Sullane. Inter Clonakilty remain five points clear at the top of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League standings ahead of their home clash with Bay Rovers.

In the U12 Schoolboys Premier League, Clonakilty AFC Reds went joint-third in the table thanks to a 5-0 win at home to Riverside Athletic. Finbarr O’Mahony scored a hat-trick and George Baker netted twice for the winners. Clonakilty Celtic and Skibbereen played out an entertaining 3-3 U14 Schoolboys Championship draw in Ballyvackey. Mattie Coffey was on top form for the hosts, netting a hat-trick to secure a share of the points.

Aaron Hurley’s solitary goal was enough to earn Togher Celtic’s first U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A victory of the season at the expense of Bunratty United in Togher. Kilmichael Rovers dented Ardfield’s U16 Schoolboys Premier League title aspirations with a 5-2 defeat of the latter at the Showgrounds last Sunday. Sean Platt and Euan Whelton found the net for a battling Ardfield.