Drinagh Rangers claim third consecutive Gareth O’Driscoll Premier Division Cup

Drinagh Rangers 2

Clonakilty SC 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DRINAGH Rangers ended Clonakilty Soccer Club’s hopes of a West Cork League clean sweep by denying the Premier Division and Beamish Cup holders the Gareth O’Driscoll Premier Division Cup trophy.

The top two West Cork League clubs met for a fifth time at the conclusion of a long season in Brinny on Sunday afternoon.

Clonakilty Soccer Club were hoping to complete a treble having already won the Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history after previously hoisting aloft the Beamish Cup. Clon defeated Drinagh Rangers 3-2 in the cup decider and drew 2-2 with the Canon Crowley Park club to become inaugural league champions on the final day of the Premier Division season.

Credit to Rangers however, who were determined to finish their season on a high and deservedly claimed the final West Cork League trophy on offer for 2024.

Keeping a clean sheet and clinically converting two chances, Drinagh won 2-0 and sounded a warning to their main title rivals ahead of next season.

‘It was important to win a trophy because that is how success is judged,’ Drinagh Rangers manager Danny McQueen told The Southern Star.

‘This is the fifth time we have faced Clonakilty this season and they only beat us once. Unfortunately for us, there was a big prize on offer that day (Beamish Cup).

‘Plenty of other clubs would love to win a Premier Division Cup but we set the bar high in terms of standards for ourselves every year. Drinagh are judged on those high standards.

‘Had we come away with no trophies this year, I wouldn’t say it would have been a disaster, but winning the Premier Division Cup certainly softens the blow of missing out on the other two. That’s three years in a row now that we have won this cup. The lads deserved it for everything they have put in this season, in fairness to them.’

The Gareth O’Driscoll Premier Division Cup final got off to an intriguing start when Gearoid White was brought down in the Clonakilty penalty area after three minutes. Barry O’Driscoll (H) took responsibility for the ensuing spot kick but was denied an opener by young goalkeeper Evan Corcoran.

Undeterred, Rangers persisted with a high press that forced their opponents on the back foot before an opening goal arrived after 18 minutes. Barry O’Driscoll (H) pounced on a defensive lapse and fired into the net.

Drinagh doubled their lead on the half hour when Robbie McQueen’s long throw was turned into the net by Keith Jagoe.

Both sides were short of a number of regular starters but Clonakilty hit back in the second period, twice striking an upright and having another effort ruled out for offside. Despite the defeat, Clonakilty Soccer Club manager John Leahy was proud of his team’s efforts at the end of an historic double-winning season.

‘We gave a lot of our younger fellas a run against Drinagh, Leahy said.

‘It is a pity we didn’t win but, God almighty, we made history for Clonakilty soccer this year.

‘Now, Drinagh were missing a few too but they were a lot stronger than us and had more experienced players out on the pitch. Our fellas ran out of steam but I thought we were a bit unlucky too. We had chances in a second half and we dominated at times.

§‘It is not the end of the world and it was great to see another big crowd supporting us in Brinny. Fair play to Drinagh, they were tired too. As I said though, Sunday’s result does not take anything away from what this group of players has achieved in winning a double.

‘Our first game of the new season will be against Drinagh, again, in the Micheál Cronin Cup final. We are going all out again with the same squad next year. One of our fellas is trying to retire alright but we won’t let him!’

So, the curtain falls on an historic West Cork League season in which Clonakilty Soccer club claimed a double and Drinagh Rangers reminded their rivals that they haven’t gone away by winning the Premier Division Cup.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Evan Corcoran, Thomas Battersby, George Cannon, Charlie McShane, Chris Collins, Ethan Draper, Mark Irwin, James Horan, Alan Ward, Reuben Henry (captain), Alan Murphy.

Subs: Ryan Tobin, Odhran Bancroft, Liam Anthony White, Jonathon Leahy, Eoin Hartnett, Shane Buttimer, Iain O’Driscoll.

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne-Murphy, Gearoid White, JJ Collins (captain), Donal O’Donovan, Mark Grace, Robbie McQueen, Harry Carey, Sean Calnan, Keith Jagoe, Daniel McCarthy, Barry (H) O’Driscoll.

Subs: Steven Crowley, Paddy Taylor, Shane Connolly, Owen Tobin, Tomás Connolly.

Referee: Paul McDermott.