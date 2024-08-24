Drinagh Rangers B issue an early statement of intent

DRINAGH RANGERS B 4

TOGHER CELTIC 0

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

NEWLY-PROMOTED Drinagh Rangers B got their season off to a positive start in the West Cork League Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup at Canon Crowley Park on Sunday.

Drinagh B will play in the West Cork League’s top tier for the 2024/25 campaign and got a taste of what’s to come in an entertaining preliminary round cup tie.

Togher’s pedigree was clear following last season’s 4-2 loss to Bunratty United in the same competition’s final. Although the visitors contributed much to Sunday’s season-opener, Celtic lacked the finishing quality of their opponents.

Cillian Fitzpatrick (2), Michael Hennigan and Damien Fernandes goals earned Rangers a place in the next round of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup.

Eoin Murray forced Drinagh goalkeeper Paddy McCarthy into an early save from a free-kick. Kevin Cotter had a header cleared off the line from the resulting corner as Togher settled to their task.

Comfortable in possession, Drinagh B looked to play out for the back and utilise Cillian Fitzpatrick and Damien Fernandes’ pace. One such move ended with Michael Hennigan stinging Daniel McSweeney’s gloves before the same player broke the deadlock. A quick counter-attack ended with Cillian Fitzpatrick setting up Hennigan to open the scoring after 18 minutes.

Ryan Daly, Evan Fitzpatrick and Damien Fernandes kept Rangers on the front foot. Unsurprisingly, the hosts doubled their advantage nine minutes after hitting the front. Michael Hennigan turned provider for Cillian Fitzpatrick to turn and shoot into the bottom corner for a 2-0 lead.

Celtic’s set pieces appeared the visitor’s best route back into the tie. A series of free-kicks and corners failed to yield a goal however, thanks to Drinagh’s solid defence and net-minder Paddy McCarthy’s competence. His opposite number, Daniel McSweeney, made some important stops before the teams changed ends with Rangers two ahead.

Luke Hurley and Kevin Cotter’s influence helped Togher enjoy a positive third quarter. Yet, the visitors needed Daniel McSweeney to produce marvellous stops to deny Evan Fitzpatrick and Damien Fernandes certain goals during that same period.

Drinagh’s increasing pressure told with the award of a penalty after Cillian Fitzpatrick was brought down in the box. Fitzpatrick coolly dispatched the spot-kick and decided the outcome with 20 minutes to go.

Damien Fernandes impressed throughout and got his name on the scoresheet via a mazy dribble to complete the scoring. The closing stages saw both substitute benches emptied before the final whistle heralded a merited Drinagh B 4-0 victory. Togher will improve but, based on this early assessment, Drinagh Rangers B look capable of holding their own in this season’s Premier Division.

Drinagh Rangers B: P McCarthy, T Jennings, G McCarthy, S Murphy, S Crowley (captain), P Cronin, R Daly, M Hennigan, E Fitzpatrick, C Fitzpatrick, D Fernandes.

Subs: J O’Sullivan, E Daly, L Daly, K Kingston.

Togher Celtic: D McSweeney, I Crowley, E Murray (captain), K Cotter, E Crowley, L Hurley, P Collins, N Collins, M Murphy, C Horgan, D Kelly.

Subs: M Buttimer, D O’Callaghan, N Hurley, J Collins.

Referee: Paul McDermott.