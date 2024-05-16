Drinagh Rangers B hail ‘massive’ Championship cup win

Drinagh Rangers B 5

Baltimore 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

FOUR second-half goals saw Drinagh Rangers B see off Baltimore to claim the 2024 West Cork League Championship Cup at Brinny on Sunday.

Level 1-1 early in the second half, it was Drinagh Rangers’ second team that took the initiative and scored four unanswered goals. So, when the game was in the melting pot, what was the key to Rangers’ cup final success?

‘Staying patient and sticking to the game plan,’ Drinagh manager Ken Kingston explained.

‘Keeping the ball on ground was important as we are a very good team when we do that. Not panicking was the other. There were situations, earlier in the season, when we found ourselves 1-0 down but stuck to the game plan and that showed today against a very Baltimore team.’

The sides had already met twice in this season’s Championship prior to kick-off. Baltimore recorded a 2-1 victory in November with Drinagh rebounding to win 4-1 in Canon Crowley Park four months later.

Rangers began as favourites, but Baltimore started brightly and rattled a crossbar from an early corner. A Michael Hennigan header that forced Baltimore goalkeeper Emmet Hourihane into a smart stop was a rare Drinagh attempt during a scrappy opening quarter.

Threatening from set-pieces throughout, Baltimore grew into the final with Dan MacEoin and Kieran Lynch prominent. Michael Hennigan and Evan Fitzpatrick were at the hub of Rangers’ best moments in a first half high on energy but low on clear-cut chances.

That was until the 32nd minute when Baltimore should have hit the front – MacEoin missed the target from close range after another in-swinging corner.

A scoreless opening period looked likely until Drinagh found the net with the half’s concluding attack after 47 minutes. They sprung Baltimore’s offside trap with Michael Hennigan’s through ball releasing Evan Fitzpatrick. Remaining composed, the Drinagh striker slid the ball past an out-rushing Emmet Hourihane to edge his side in front.

Drinagh’s lead was short lived, as Baltimore drew level nine minutes after the restart. Unsurprisingly, the Crabs scored from a corner when Dan Mac Eoin rose highest to head home at the back post and bring parity to the score.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, they lost the lead for a second time six minutes later.

Forcing a corner at the opposite end, Evan Fitzpatrick’s delivery was met by Damien Fernandes. Emmet Hourihane parried Fernandes’s first-time effort but one of the assistant referee’s immediately flagged to indicate the ball had crossed the line.

Although they peppered Drinagh’s goal in response, Baltimore’s failure to conjure up an equaliser was punished after 73 minutes. Substitute Jack McCarthy made his mark by firing low into the bottom corner for a 3-1 Drinagh lead. McCarthy completed an impressive cameo by adding his second shortly after. There was still time for Michael Hennigan to net a fifth goal and seal a merited 5-1 victory.

Assistant manager Dave Curran explained the importance of Drinagh’s Championship Cup success.

‘It is massive for us because Drinagh fields two men’s teams and the second team has struggled a bit for a few years,’ Curran said. ‘This year, we got a massive squad together, they worked hard and have really improved. Their work rate is phenomenal. This is great for the club because we have a very good first team to live up to and this cup win will drive Drinagh Rangers on even further.’

Our Star: Jack McCarthy – the Drinagh substitute came off the bench and scored twice to seal the win.

Baltimore: Emmet Hourihane, Karl Stakelum, Peter Whooley, Alan Davis, Brian Leonard, Conor Harrington, Dan Mac Eoin, Peter O’Driscoll, Fiachra Collins, Kieran Lynch, Jason Minihane.

Subs: Stephen Kearney, Ciaran O’Dwyer, John Davis, Kieran O’Driscoll, Adam Cotter, Timmy McCarthy, James Kitt.

Drinagh Rangers B: Paddy McCarthy, Denis O’Driscoll, Mathew Murnane, Eoghan Daly (captain), Steven Crowley, Padraig Cronin, Caolan O’Driscoll, Michael Harrington, Evan Fitzpatrick, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Gavin McCarthy, Ryan Daly, David Curran, Jack McCarthy, Thomas Jennings, Kenny Kingston, Eamonn Connolly.

Referee: Conor McCarthy.