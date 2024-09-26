Dohenys stalwart Barry O’Donovan enjoying his football as Dunmanway team target another county run

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

BARRY O’Donovan is enjoying his football now more than ever.

One of the elder statesmen of the Dohenys footballers, O’Donovan has seen his club struggle at senior level season after season before hitting their stride in the second tier. He knows which he prefers.

‘It’s definitely more enjoyable now, 100 percent,’ the 34-year-old says.

‘For a couple of years it was relegation battles. Go back to those years and you’re putting in the hard winter work but then looking to avoid the Castlehavens in the first round to have any chance of avoiding the relegation battle, whereas now we have confidence that we can have a long season and get to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

‘I think my first year was 2012 and there were a lot of relegation battles in there before the championships changed and we were put in senior A. Three years ago we got to the semi-final against St Michael’s and that was a great year. From going nowhere a few years ago to going on a run to the county semi-final was great for everyone.

‘Then last year, to go all the way to a county final. Ya, we were gutted to lose, but there was great excitement in the town.

‘We have put a lot of hard yards down so it’s nice to get something out of it now.’

Ideally, O’Donovan wants a medal in his hand at the end of the season, but has the experience to know it’s not that straightforward.

Beaten county finalists last season, losing the derby decider to Newcestown, Dohenys are back in the knockout stage of the McCarthy Insurance Group Senior A Football Championship – Declan O’Dwyer’s men play 2023 Cork PIFC champions Cill na Martra in a quarter-final in Macroom on Friday night (7.45pm).

After losing their opening game to Kanturk, Dohenys bounced back with wins against Fermoy and O’Donovan Rossa to take the runner-up spot and a place in the quarter-finals against a Cill na Martra side that finished second in Group A after victories against Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh and Kiskeam.

O'Donovan is giving the Muskerry men the respect they deserve, but also points to the experience within the Dohenys ranks now. Semi-finalists in 2021. Quarter-finalists in 2023. Finalists last season.

‘After last year and losing the final, I was a bit nervous about this year, especially losing Johnny Kelly and Sean Daly (both are in Australia), but in fairness the young lads have really stepped up,’ O’Donovan says.

‘Look at Aaron Mannix, who came on against Skibb and got a great goal, he has really stood up in midfield. The likes of Cathal Daly, Cullan (Barry), they have really taken charge,’ he adds, while also highlighting how Dohenys can handle the big games and big occasions.

‘I know we came out on the wrong side against Kanturk but it’s a game we didn’t panic in. It was the same against Skibb, when they came back into it in the second half, there wasn’t any panic. When they got the goal, myself and Eoin Lavers just looked at each other, as much to say let’s relax, we’re still ahead.

‘We have cooler heads now because we’ve been in these situations before, and you’re wiser. Getting to the final last year and the semi-final before that is standing to us.’

O’Donovan is confident Dohenys can make that experience count against a very good Cill na Martra team, spearheaded by Daniel Ó Duinnín, but the Dunmanway have their own attacking threats too.

‘They have Danno, he’ll take a bit of marking,’ O’Donovan says.

‘On the other side of that, Keith White will take a bit of marking, Fionn (Herlihy) will take a bit of marking. We have Mark (Buckley) back on board too, he missed the first two games, and he’s another fella who will take a bit of marking. When you have three forwards like that, they’ll keep any defence busy.’

The Doheny stalwart knows the road back to another county final is packed with challenges, but he feels they can move a step closer on Friday night.