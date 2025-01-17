Southern Star Ltd. logo
Denis O'Donovan needs top-three finish in Cork '1000 Shakes' Navigation Trial

January 17th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Martin Walsh

Denis O'Donovan needs top-three finish in Cork '1000 Shakes' Navigation Trial Image
Michael 'Bones' O’Connor and Drinagh’s Denis O’Donovan (Subaru Impreza) in action in the Kilmurry-based Carbery Navigation Trial. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

THE Motorsport Ireland and Munster Navigation Championships resume this weekend with the Cork '1000 Shakes' Navigation Trial in north-Cork. The 120-mile event is round five of the national campaign and round three of the provincial series.

It's a key event for Drinagh's Denis O'Donovan and his driver Michael 'Bones' O'Connor, who need a top-three finish to keep their national championship ambitions on track.

Indeed, from the outset O'Donovan has stated that he will not make a decision on his national bid until after this weekend's event, which is followed by the Skibbereen '100 Isles' Navigation Trial (February 8th/9th).

Ballincollig navigator Ken Carmody and his Mogeely driver James Fitzgerald, who are fifth in the series, also need a strong haul of championship points.

Elsewhere, Ballincollig's Brian Duggan has Horse and Jockey navigator Susan Smyth on the maps in the Beginner's category. The roads within the Ballyhoura forest complex are likely to play a major role in the event that has a petrol halt in Charleville at the halfway mark. The first car away is at midnight on Saturday night.

