DeCourcey Working Day will raise funds for Pieta

THIS year’s DeCourcey Harvest Working Day will take place on Monday August 5th, with Pieta chosen as this year’s charity.

DeCourcey Classic and Vintage Club organise the working day, which will take place on the farm of Christy Draper and family in Artiteige, Ballinspittle.

This is the second year the working day will be held on the Draper farm, and this year the event will include vintage and modern harvesting machines, working horses, and tillage displays. There will also be vintage cars, tractors, and commercials.

There are plenty of other attractions. Chris Larkin, the renowned railway enthusiast, will be signing copies of his book on West Cork’s railways. Chri swill be signing copies of his book on the West Cork railway.

There will be plenty of food options too. Catherine Goode from the Good Dairy Company will be selling her award-winning ice-cream, while Clonakilty will have samples of their famed black puddings, as well as dairy products from Clona Dairies.

Music at the Harvest Day will be provided by Finbarr Dennehy and the Bandon Concert Band.

This year’s vintage day will help to raise funds for Pieta. The national suicide prevention charity expanded its suicide, self-harm and suicide bereavement service in Cork when a new centre opened in the Dunmanway Family Resource Centre last June.

‘We are very grateful to the Draper family for offering to host the harvest day for a second year on their land at Ballinspittle. They have a large site available which will easily accommodate the Harvest Working Day,’ said DeCourcey Classic and Vintage Club public relations officer Bill Chambers.

Monday promises to be a great bank holiday in Ballinspittle.