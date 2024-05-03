Darren O’Donovan hits 3-4 as rampant Goleen win county opener by 28 points

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

GOLEEN made light work of Glengarriff in a one-sided West Cork derby, as the Carbery club began their McCarthy Insurance Confined Junior B FC campaign with an emphatic 28-point win, 4-25 to 0-9.

Hat-trick hero Darren O’Donovan scored 3-4 (3f) while Michael O’Reilly racked up 0-12 (6f) for a rampant Goleen in this Group 2 opener in Bantry.

The winners had eight different scorers as Tadhg Cullinane (1-3), Jake Coughlan (0-2), Padraig Reidy (0-1), Adam Sheehan (0-1), Mike Sheehan (0-1) and Micheál O’Donovan (0-1) were also on target.

This was the ideal start for Goleen who face Tracton next on May 10th in Enniskeane, while Beara club Glengarriff will look to get back on the winning trail when they face Muintir Bháire, who won their opener last weekend, on May 11th in Kealkill.

Elsewhere, Garnish made the mammoth 290-km round trip from Allihies to Ballinlough worthwhile when they defeated Shanballymore 0-11 to 0-7 on Saturday in the opening game of Group 2. Given this is a three-team group, Garnish are already in an excellent position ahead of their second game against Clann na nGael on May 25th in Bantry. Before that, Clann na nGael and Shanballymore clash on May 11th in Coachford.

The Beara men took control from the start and led 0-5 to 0-1 at the break thanks to scores from Jerome O’Dwyer (2), Sean Terry O’Sullivan, Donncha Lowney and Brian Terry O’Sullivan. Six points in a row in the second half saw Garnish surge 0-11 to 0-2 in front at the three-quarter stage with Sean Terry O’Sullivan kicking four in this purple patch. Shanballymore did rally with five points in the closing stages but Garnish had built up enough of a buffer to get their campaign off to a winning start.

RESULTS:

McCarthy Insurance Confined Junior B FC: Ballyphehane 4-24 Doneraile 0-2; Crosshaven v Lismire – conceded by Crosshaven; Goleen 4-25 Glengarriff 0-9; Muintir Bhaire 1-15 Tracton 2-8; Garnish 0-11 Shanballymore 0-7; St Catherines 3-14 Araglen 1-6.

McCarthy Insurance Confined Junior C FC: Rochestown 0-4 Abbey Rovers 2-16; Lough Rovers 0-4 Gleann na Laoi 5-10; St John’s 0-6 Ballinacurra 2-10.