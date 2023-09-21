Curtin faces big test against Mallon and Tulk in battle for Queen of the Roads crown

THE 38th King and Queen of the Roads takes centre stage this weekend.

Ballincurrig will be the Mecca for hundreds as the latest three-day extravaganza serves up all the colour and pageantry that is associated with this magnificent spectacle.

The champions of Europe will come accompanied by flags, banners and colourful support to battle with Ireland’s best for the big prizes.

It has become such a staple on bowling’s Autumn schedule that, across the bowling communities of Europe, it is considered one of the game’s pre-eminent events. This year’s hosting is no exception.

Most of the top-exponents are in the line-up even if there are question marks regarding the fitness of a few as the rigours of long-time involvement takes a toll.

Reigning champion David Murphy, also the Munster champion, has not seen action since being forced to concede to Thomas Mackle in the All-Ireland decider in July. Arthur McDonagh and Gary Daly, superb in their qualifying wins last weekend, also showed signs of strain in some of their deliveries. All-Ireland champion and recent Joe O’Sullivan Cup winner Thomas Mackle will come with confidence and, as a previous four-in-row King of the Road winner, certainly has the know-how to add another. Dutch champion Bas Singer is making a third appearance while Germany’s Ralf Look is well-known having gone desperately close to outright victory on a few occasions.

For the Queen title, Kelly Mallon (Armagh) and Silke Tulk (The Netherlands) are the big hitters. Holders of 12 Queen crowns between them, it is hard to look beyond them when assessing prospects for 2023. Cork’s three-pronged challenge will come from Munster champion Geraldine Curtin, Veronica O’Mahony and intermediate winner Ciara Buckley, any of whom on the day could cause an upset. They will carry enthusiastic support from the home following. German champion Anke Klopper is a former finalist and could also have a say. Hannah Sexton is the notable absentee here. The Timoleague bowler had to withdraw from the qualifying Gretta Cormican Cup tournament due to injury.

The Jim O’Driscoll Cup Cork final is a three-way with All-Ireland winner Brian Wilmot, Carrignavar’s Eamonn Bowen and Fermoy’s Timmie McDonagh vying to play Ulster's Shaun Donnelly in Sunday’s overall final.

The 38th King and Queen of the Roads will get underway on Friday morning. The programme is as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND

9.30am, Flag-raising ceremony at Scoil Naomh Eoin.

10.30am, Kingston New Homes Queen of the Roads Semi-Final 1: Silke Tulk (The Netherlands) v Veronica O’Mahony (Munster) v Ciara Buckley (Munster).

12pm, Jim O’Driscoll Cup Cork final: Brian Wilmot v Eamonn Bowen v Timmie McDonagh.

2pm, Kingston New Homes Queen of the Roads Semi-Final 2: Kelly Mallon (Ulster) v Anke Klopper (Germany) v Geraldine Curtin (Munster).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD

9.30am, Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads Semi-Final 1: Thomas Mackle (Ulster) v Arthur McDonagh (Munster) v Ralf Look (Germany).

11am, Dairypower Double: Anthony McVeigh/Frank Oliver (Ulster) v David O’Brien/Michael Ahern (Munster).

1.30pm, Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads Semi-Final 2: David Murphy (Munster) v Gary Daly (Munster) v Bas Senger (The Netherlands).

3pm, Charlie McCarthy Cup (McCarthy Insurance Group): Barry O’Reilly/Jake Cullen (Ulster) v Noel O’Regan/Shane Collins (Munster).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH

9.30am, Jim O’Driscoll Cup final: Shaun Donnelly (Ulster) v Cork winner.

11.30am, Proto Mark Technologies Youth International Triple Crown: Tommy O’Sullivan/Ellen Sexton (Ireland) v Bart Lucas/Lotte Telgenhof Oude Koehorst (The Netherlands) v Flynn Meyerhoff/Tomke deVries (Germany).

1.30pm, Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads final.

3pm, Kingston New Homes Queen of the Roads final.

5pm, Victory Ceremony: Victory March King and Queen of the Road 2023 led by Lone Piper Padraigh O’Brien: 5.30pm, Presentation Ceremony at school parking area; 6pm, lowering of the flag by King and Queen 2023.