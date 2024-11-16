Cup joy for Dunmanway, Castlelack and Lyre Rovers

DUNMANWAY Town U13, Castlelack U14 and Lyre Rovers U15 were amongst the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League winners in the latest round of SFAI schoolboys national competitions.

Lyre Rovers produced a magnificent display to overpower Cork Schoolboys League side Watergrasshill in the SFAI U15 Schoolboys Trophy last weekend. Barry Connolly and Dara Ryan each netted four times with Isaac McInerney, Patrick O’Leary and Tim Crowley also scoring in a convincing 11-2 triumph.

Another WCSSL club, Castlelack, lost 3-1 to Lakewood A (CSL) in the second round of the same competition. Harry Chambers was Castlelack’s scorer. There was better news for the Brinny club who produced a superb performance in the SFAI U14 National Schoolboys Trophy. Jack Allen and John Smithers each scored twice in a 6-2 victory over Mallow (CSL). Sean Evans and Declan Kerr completed the winners’ total.

An all-West Cork clash in the SFAI U13 Schoolboys National Trophy saw Ardfield and Dunmanway Town deliver a seven-goal thriller. Ciaran McCarthy, Ryan Whelton and James O’Shea scored for Ardfield but Patrick Hennigan (2), Ryan Crowley Healy and Jai Hurley efforts secured Dunmanway a hard earned 4-3 win.

In the same competition, Drinagh Rangers were unlucky to lose 5-3 after extra-time to Midleton A (CSL). Rory Hurley scored twice and John O’Donovan also netted but those goals weren’t enough to keep the Canon Crowley Park club in the knockout tournament.

Bay Rovers recorded a morale-boosting win in the SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Trophy competition at the expense of Carrigaline A (CSL). Shane O’Brien and Dominic Plazeck were on target in a 2-0 victory for the Kealkill based club. Lyre Rovers were not so fortunate, losing 2-1 to Mallow (CSL) after extra-time in the same competition. Tiernan O’Regan was Rovers’ lone scorer.

The same was true for Castlelack who bowed out of the SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Trophy following a 3-1 loss to Fermoy (CSL). Eoghan Hurley found the net for the Brinny club.

***

Two domestic knockout ties, producing a total of 15 goals, were completed in West Cork last week. Dunmanway Town travelled to the Showgrounds and knocked Ardfield out of the SuperValu U15 Schoolboys League Cup. Daniel Vassallo (2), Oisin McCarthy, Luke Holland, Paddy O’Brien, Alex Bramoulle and Sean Galvin scored in a 7-1 victory. Town weren’t as fortunate in the SuperValu U13 Shield quarter-finals where Bay Rovers won a cracking tie 4-3. Daniel O’Sullivan (2), Jack Whooley and Eddie O’Sullivan goals sent Bay into the last four.