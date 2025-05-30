COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Clonakilty, Nemo and the Barrs battle it out at top of Division 1

IT’S all very tight at the top of the McCarthy Insurance Group FL Division 1 as Clonakilty, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s are all tied on 12 points.

Clonakilty lost their first game of the campaign, going down 1-16 to 1-15 against Nemo in Trabeg. A late point from Nemo’s Colm Kiely won this top-of-the-table clash and Clon had a goal disallowed for a square ball in the dying embers.

Conor Daly shone brightest for the Brewery Town with 1-6 (1f) while Dara Ó Sé hit 0-5 from play. Seán McEvoy, Thomas Clancy, Darragh Gough and Luke Griffin were all on target, too. However, Nemo had more two-point scoring power, from Bryan Hayes (1-5, 1tp) and Ross Corkery (0-6, 3tp) in particular. Also, the Barrs kept up the pace with a 0-16 to 1-9 win over city rivals Douglas. Former Cork forward Steven Sherlock excelled again, this time hitting 0-12, including four two-pointers.

At the bottom of the table, Castlehaven were boosted by the availability of Cork footballers Rory Maguire and Conor Cahalane (who had both come on against Meath less than 24 hours earlier) and Cathal Maguire, as they beat Carrigaline 3-15 to 1-15 to move away from the relegation zone.

Cahalane starred in midfield with 1-2, Michael Hurley scored 0-6, while Andrew Whelton and Robbie Minihane got the other goals. The Maguires, Míchéal (0-3) Rory (0-2, tp) and Cathal (0-2), completed Haven’s scoring. They are now two points clear of the relegation places with St Michael's and Carrigaline in danger, the former losing 3-9 to 0-14 against Cill na Martra.

Newcestown are just three points off the top after an 0-18 to 1-9 victory over Éire Óg as David Buckley (0-8), Niall Kelly (0-3), Colm Dinneen, Richard O’Sullivan, Jack Meade (0-2 each) and Eoghan Collins all got on the scoresheet.

***

In Division 2, Dohenys lost ground in the promotion hunt with a 1-12 to 1-11 defeat against Knocknagree. David O’Connor’s goal for the Duhallow club means they now need just a point in their next two games to confirm promotion alongside Carbery Rangers.

Castletownbere need just one more point to confirm survival after a 1-14 to 3-7 win against Valley Rovers. A Billy Murphy goal at the start of the second half was crucial, while Fintan Finner and Gary Murphy hit 0-4 each. Kanturk are moving ever closer to the drop after a 2-12 to 0-15 loss to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

In Division 4, Bandon are in the promotion conversation, sitting in fourth after a 1-14 to 0-12 victory over Adrigole. Michael Cahalane (1-5) excelled while Cathal Lynch, Mark Sugrue (0-2 each), Peter Murphy, Peter Calnan, Zach Farrell, Tim Twohig and Charlie Long all scored. Bandon sit just one point behind Buttevant, who beat relegated St Vincent’s 1-21 to 1-13, while league leaders Aghabullogue dispatched of Bantry Blues 2-13 to 0-15. The Blues sit second from bottom and are in real relegation danger. Owen O’Neill (0-5f), Daire Kingston (0-4, 2tpf), Shane McSweeney (0-3), Kevin Casey, Dara McCarthy and Jack Sheedy all scored.

There were wins for promotion-chasers Gabriel Rangers and Ilen Rovers in Division 5. Gabriels, in second place, hammered Glenville 3-20 to 1-10 to sit two points clear of Ilen and Ballinora. Rangers went rampant in the first half with goals by Ger O’Callaghan, Killian O’Brien and Paddy O’Driscoll while goalkeeper Liam Hegarty kicked a point against the breeze. Gabriels added some great points in the second half with Keith O’Driscoll and Mark Cronin kicking two two-pointers each.

Ilen, meanwhile, narrowly beat Millstreet 0-17 to 0-15 – Peter O’Driscoll (3tp) and Mícheál Sheehy (5f) scored 0-6 each for Rovers while Adrian O’Driscoll (0-4) and Aidan Fahy scored too.

Finally, in Division 7, Argideen Rangers beat Kilmacabea 2-16 to 2-8 in the Carbery derby to go top of the table. Seán Walsh (1-2) and Mattie Lawton got the goals for the Timoleague club while Bill Fleming (0-8, 1tp, 3tpf), Darragh Holland (0-3, 1tpf, 1f), Fergal Walsh (0-2f) and Ger Crowley also pointed. St James can still mathematically go up after a 3-14 to 0-12 victory over Urhan.