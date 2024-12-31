Council claims woman refused to muzzle dog

A BENCH warrant has been issued for a woman from Glandore who allegedly allowed her German Shepherd dog to be in a public place without a muzzle.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly made the order at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court after it emerged that the accused had previously been charged with a similar offence.

Lisa Kenny, a solicitor for Cork County Council, said the accused, Jacinta Looney of 13 The Cove, Glandore, was asked to muzzle her dog by a mother collecting children from school.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on November 16th 2023, but the accused wasn’t in court to answer the charge.

It emerged that Judge James McNulty had, before retiring, also requested that the accused be brought on a bench warrant before the court but that hadn’t transpired.