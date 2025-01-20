Could West Cork be a UFO hotspot?

AN Irish expert and author on UFOs and related phenomena says there has been a recent increase in UFO activity worldwide – with one of the main entry points into Earth’s atmosphere right here in West Cork.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Speaking to The Southern Star, Dublin-based Carl Nally of UFO and Paranormal Research Ireland (UPRI) said that in recent months there had been a significant increase in UFO sightings and reports around the world, particularly near military bases and nuclear installations in the USA, UK, and Germany.

Mr Nally, who is the joint author of three books on the subject, said that there is no clear reason for the increase in sightings.

He said: ‘What’s noticeable is the sheer amount of sightings and that they all seem to be happening at the same time. It is mainly near military bases and there is nothing new in that, but there is a very significant increase in activity.’

Mr Nally said that claims that the increase in sightings was due to the rising number of drones being used did not make sense.

‘The idea that this is down to drones doesn’t make sense. They are not drones. If they were, they would be shot down straight away. Nobody in their right mind would fly a drone over a military base – they could end up in jail for 20 years.’

He added that some researchers are working on the theory that the UFOs are conducting surveys and monitoring Earth.

Mr Nally said that there were well-established ‘global tracks’, locations around the world where UFOs were known to enter and exit the atmosphere and one of these tracks was located over West Cork.

He said: ‘You will see more activity near major military bases and nuclear installations and obviously we don’t have any of those in Ireland, but we do have track locations where they can be observed.’

Mr Nally said that one such significant sighting happened near Crossbarry, which was told to him by a witness who took nearly 30 years to come forward, because he was afraid of being ridiculed for recounting what he had seen.

A UFO was spotted on the Begley’s Forge to Crossbarry road by the occupants of two cars in 1969.

The witness stopped behind a car that was already parked on the road about 300 yards ahead observing the UFO.

The witness saw a craft 25ft off the ground, motionless. He got out of his car with his passenger and they stood on a ditch to get a better view.

The craft was an estimated 25ft in diameter and was circular and grey in colour with three illuminated portholes.

The craft remained motionless for a minute and began moving towards them across the road and then headed towards Black Cross.

It made no noise as it moved across the road. It disappeared from view but appeared again about 30 seconds later and moved back towards Crossbarry.

The witness hopped in his car and followed as fast as he could, but the craft was moving too fast for them to keep up and it disappeared into a wooded area where they could not follow.

Mr Nally added that other hotspots in Ireland included the midlands and Wicklow, but sightings were increasing everywhere.

He concluded: ‘We really don’t know why it’s happening, but there is no doubt about it.’