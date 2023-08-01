Could Cork South West finally embrace villages ‘outside the fold’ in CNW?

VOTERS from Cork South West and Cork North West constituencies have called for changes to be made to the electoral boundaries.

Many feel they are being asked to vote for politicians they don’t know, while twin villages Ballineen and Enniskeane are in two different constituencies.

The public’s frustrations are highlighted in a number of written submissions which were made to the Electoral Commission, which was established in February to oversee the electoral register and make recommendations.

Many voters in parts of what is generally recognised as ‘West Cork’ have to vote in the Cork North West constituency in general elections, so many of them feel they don’t know their candidates well and have no real connection with Cork North West.

Bernard McCarthy, whose submission is recorded, said he is located on the ‘fringes’ of the Cork North West constituency but that all his commercial and business dealings are in the towns of Clonakilty and Dunmanway.

‘During elections we are not even canvassed by candidates,’ he added. ‘Due to our location you would expect that we would be in Cork South West, especially given that we are south of the Bandon River.’

Chairperson of Fine Gael Cork North West Constituency, Aileen Browne, said there is now an ideal opportunity to make some significant changes to the boundaries, and in particular to areas currently in Cork North West.

‘We propose that Macroom and the surrounding area would be moved into Cork South West and that the remaining areas of Charleville, Freemount, Kanturk, Millstreet would move into a new constituency with Mallow, Mitchelstown and Fermoy.’

Janet O’Leary proposed that the northern boundary of Cork South West should be moved to bring all of the Bandon hinterland into the one constituency, Cork South West.

‘Bandon is the biggest town in West Cork with a large hinterland. Many of those townlands in the hinterland of Bandon (Newcestown, Templemartin and Innishannon) find themselves in the Cork North West constituency when it comes to voting in a general election, even though all other aspects of everyday life revolve around Bandon and Cork South West,’ she submitted.

‘Those living close to Bandon, with a Bandon address, should have the opportunity to vote for Dáil candidates who represent the interests of the town where they work, shop, play sport and socialise.’

Another submission by David White, who lives in Dunmanway, said he lives in the southern boundary of Cork North West, which puts him as the last house in Cork North West. He called for a review of his area because when it comes to elections, he feels he is voting for people not in his area.

Another Dunmanway resident, Martin O’Brien, who has even set up a Facebook page ‘Change the Southern Boundary’, said for many years he has felt that he is not part of Cork North West and not familiar with the representatives there. He said he received feedback from other constituents from areas surrounding Dunmanway, Ballineen and Enniskeane, and areas north of Bandon who all share the same views as him.

‘I live in the townland of Nedineagh East, Dunmanway and would regard myself as a West Cork man, through and through. Ironically, we vote in Cork South West for the local elections, but not for general elections.’

Jackie Lynch, also from Dunmanway, said that when a general election comes around, she has absolutely no idea of the candidates.

‘For example, Michael Creed in Cork North West is one person on the ballot sheet and I have no idea who he is. Michael Collins, Christopher O’Sullivan and Holly Cairns are people I know and would vote for. Can I please be included in the Cork South West constituency?’ she asked.

Sinead Carroll from Dunmanway said due to the way the river is in her locality, she cannot vote for any candidate in her area.

‘My electoral area goes all the way up to Blarney and it’s always candidates I do not know, and have never met. So please change it, so we can vote with Cork South West.

Ann Corcoran pointed out that the twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane are divided into Cork South West and Cork North West.

This makes ‘no sense at all’, she said, and strongly requested that the villages be both included in Cork South West. It’s a similar situation in Innishannon, with the parish divided into two constituencies and John O’Sullivan said it would be far better if the entire parish was in Cork South West.

Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins, who was the only TD to send in a submission, said that with the population of Cork South West growing, this is an ideal opportunity to grow the three-seater to a four or five-seater. He said that West Cork areas like Newcestown, Enniskeane, Coppeen, Castletown Kinneigh, Ballingeary, Inchigeela and others should go back into Cork South West.

‘These areas have been lost politically for years, and it is astonishing that Ballineen is in Cork South West but Enniskeane is in Cork North West,’ said Deputy Collins.

Meanwhile, those living in the northern towns of Cork North West like Charleville submitted that they have no affinity with areas south of the Boggeragh mountains, such as Macroom. John Donegan from Charleville called for a new North Cork constituency that would contain the Mallow-Kanturk electoral area and the Fermoy electoral area.

It remains to be seen what recommendations the Electoral Commission will take on board when they publish their findings before the end of next month.

‘WHATEVER HAPPENS, IT WILL BE A TOUGH ELECTION’

SPECULATION has been rife among political observers in recent years that the Cork North West constituency could be redrawn, with Macroom moving into Cork South West, meaning it may become a four-seater constituency.

This in turn could mean the creation of a new constituency, Cork North, meaning that many parts of the county which are currently in Cork North West, could be moved into Cork South West.

Social Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns said any possible boundary changes to electoral areas is a ‘big topic’ of conversation up in Leinster House, with many a TD feeling a bit ‘nervous’ about the outcome!

‘I think the prevailing wisdom is that Cork South West is unlikely to change, but nothing is ever certain in politics,’ she said.

‘Obviously, from a personal point of view, I’d be gutted to lose any part of my constituency. I did hear one theory that everything west of Skibbereen could go into a new Kerry constituency, but I don’t know if the good people of West Cork would stand for it!’

Deputy Cairns added that constituencies with four seats and above tend to be better for smaller parties.

‘So from my perspective, as leader of the Social Democrats, we would be hoping that current five seaters with a significant population increase would become six-seaters rather than two three-seaters, for example.’

Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins admits that there have been many different rumours about boundary changes.

‘I was the only politician in West Cork to make a submission to the Electoral Commission and called for the county boundaries to be respected, as well as calling for areas like Newcestown, Enniskeane and north of Dunmanway to be included in Cork South West,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘No politician should ever be over confident of winning his or her seat. I have had several contacts from people in Macroom and its surrounds and I would welcome the challenge or working in any new areas,’ he said.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said no decisions have been made yet, but noted that whatever happens, it will be an incredible, difficult and tough election.

‘My focus now over the remainder of the term of this government is to represent the people of Cork South West and, come election time, to do everything possible to retain my seat and to retain a seat for Fianna Fáil,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Cork North West FF TD Aindrias Moynihan noted it was just speculation at the moment and nothing has been decided.

‘My main focus now is working for the people that I represent and not on what might happen or not. Everything is speculation at the moment,’ he said.