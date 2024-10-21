Cormac Carey hits 3-3 as Adrigole triumph

ADRIGOLE claimed the Beara junior B football trophy for the first time since 2014 with a 4-11 to 1-9 win over Glengarriff in Cahermore.

The first half was a close contest with the teams swapping scores regularly. It was level, 0-4 each, after 26 minutes. Adrigole finished the half strong, with a point from Ryan O’Sullivan in the 27th minute, and O’Sullivan then set up Cormac Carey for his first goal in the 28th minute to leave Adrigole leading by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Adrigole were the stronger side in the second half. A 40th-minute goal from Cormac Carey pushed Adrigole 2-7 to 0-5 in front. A goal from Philip Harrington for Glengarriff in the 51st minute had the score at 2-10 to 1-6 but it was Adrigole that kicked on.

Cormac Carey scored a superb goal in the 53rd minute to bring his total for the day to 3-3. Carey then set up Eoin O’Sullivan for a goal in the 60th minute to secure a 4-11 to 1-9 win to Adrigole.

After the game Cormac Carey was presented with the man-of-the-match award by Conor Twomey of Twomey’s Bar, while Patrick Jim O’Sullivan presented the Donal Jim O’Sullivan Cup to Adrigole captain Mikey Crowley.

Adrigole will play the Seandún winners, either Ballyphehane or Douglas, in November in the county championship.