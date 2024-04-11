Cork U16Bs can’t wait for Munster final with Kerry

BY GER McCARTHY

WEST Cork will be well represented in this weekend’s Sharon O’Keefe ‘A’ Tournament LGFA final between Cork and Kerry.

Much will depend on the seemingly incessant poor weather but three of Cork LGFA’s inter-county panels are scheduled for Munster action this weekend.

Kenneth Burns’ Cork U16B panel is ready to face Kerry in the 2024 Sharon O’Keefe ‘A’ Tournament final in Mallow on Sunday at 4pm. Having overcome Limerick 2-17 to 0-4 in their concluding group fixture, the Rebels will look to a West Cork contingent comprising of Aislinn Santry (Rosscarbery), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers) in an attempt to lift provincial silverware at Kerry’s expense.

‘Preparations for Munster have been very good, despite the atrocious weather and availability of pitches. We have had to be creative in preparing the team,’ manager Kenneth Burns said.

‘The Sharon O’Keeffe tournament is a testament to the desire within Munster to grow the ladies game. You have 30 extra players in each county playing inter-county football at a very high standard. We expect a tough game from a formidable Kerry side. The (previous) scoreline in Brosna did not reflect the closeness of the game and we expect a strong challenge as you would expect whenever Cork and Kerry meet in a Munster final.’

The county’s U16As are also busily preparing for an upcoming Munster LGFA final appearance. Denis Mulvihill’s Cork will take on their Kerry counterparts in Mallow on Sunday, April 21st having come through the round-robin provincial competition undefeated.

Jamie Cronin’s Cork minor team are set to face Tipperary in a rearranged provincial round-robin tie on Saturday (venue tbc) after their previously scheduled encounter had to be postponed. It is an important game with both teams needing to win to be certain of securing a Munster final berth.

Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven), Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Maebh Collins (all Ilen Rovers), Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (both Kinsale), Allie Tobin, Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) and Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) are West Cork’s minor representatives this year. Cork will be eager to build on their previous outing, a 4-20 to 1-14 win over Limerick.

Recent poor weather also put paid to the Cork LGFA U14A and U14B scheduled blitzes at the University of Limerick last weekend. West Cork is well represented on both inter-county panels this year. The Cork U14As include Lucy Kelleher and Lucy Carmody (both Kinsale), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Saoirse Gilmore (Clonakilty) and Aoife McCarthy (Castlehaven). Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara), Lauren O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), Aoife White (Clonakilty), Maggie O’Donoghue (St Colum’s), Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), Grace O’Neill (O’Donovan Rossa), Emma Fenton and Alesha Cronin (Valley Rovers) are involved with the Cork U14Bs.