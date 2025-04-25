Cork stay in second gear en route to final

CORK 2-22

CLARE 0-10

AN 18-POINT winning margin tells you all you need to know about this Munster senior camogie semi-final in Ennis, as Cork eased into the provincial final.

A week after their 11-point demolition of Galway in the Division 1A league final, Cork qualified for a second final of the year, and also kept up their record of not conceding a goal yet this season.

Ger Manley’s side will be favourites in the Munster final when they face either Tipperary or Waterford on Saturday, May 10th in the same Ennis venue.

As regards to the semi-final, once Clodagh Finn struck a tenth-minute goal to put the Rebels 1-6 to 0-1 up, it was over as a contest. Cork went into half-time with a 1-10 to 0-3 lead as Orlaith Cahlane, Ashling Thompson, Emma Murphy, Hannah Looney, Amy O’Connor and the imperious Saoirse McCarthy all chipped in. Clare only scored 0-1 from play in the opening half through Aoife Anderson.

Substitute Aisling Cooney did provide a spark for the Banner off the bench with 0-4 but, in truth, it was more of a practice game in the second spell.

Ballinascarthy’s Millie Condon came on for O’Connor late on and massively impressed with 1-1, adding on to her point she got against Galway the previous week. Fellow replacement Ava Fitzgerald scored 0-2 to seal a good day’s work for Cork.

Scorers

Cork: C Finn 1-3; S McCarthy 0-5 (1f); M Condon 1-1; A O’Connor 0-4 (4f); O Cahalane 0-3; A Fitzgerald, E Murphy 0-2 each; A Thompson, H Looney 0-1 each.

Clare: A Cooney 0-4 (3f); Z Spillane 0-3 (fs); A O’Keeffe, A Andersen, A O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

Cork: A Lee; L Treacy; L Coppinger, P Mackey; M Murphy, A Healy, M Cahalane (captain); H Looney, A Thompson; C Healy, S McCarthy, E Murphy; C Finn, A O’Connor, O Cahalane.

Subs: K Wall for C Healy (35), C O’Sullivan for H Looney ( 35), N O’Leary for L Coppinger (40), R Harty for A Healy (40), A O’Neill for C Finn (44), A Fitzgerald for E Murphy (50), M Condon for A O’Connor (50).

Clare: R Daly, S Daly, C Hehir, C Queally; L Daly, A Walsh, D Griffin; S O’Keeffe, C Carmody; A Andersen, A O’Loughlin (captain), J Daly; C Cahill, Z Spillane, N Mulqueen.

Subs: E Casey for C Cahill (ht), A Cooney for J Daly (39), G Carmody for L Daly (40), M Hanrahan for Z Spillane (45), H Neylon for N Mulqueen (45), G Carmody for C Queally (49), G McMahon for C Hehir (49); A O’Keeffe for A Andersen (51).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).