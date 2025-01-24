Cork must find more consistency in promotion push

SO, here we go again, another season for the Cork footballers in Division 2 of the league. It seems to be our level right now, so what would a good league campaign look like for John Cleary’s men?

The easy answer would be promotion to Division 1 but even gaining a bit of consistency is a must if Cork are to really progress to the next level. Think back to the championship last year: beat Ulster champions Donegal, but then lost to Louth. In the 2020 Munster SFC, Cork beat Kerry, but then lost to Tipperary. Even in last year’s league, Cork lost to Louth and Cavan but then beat Meath and drew to eventual All-Ireland champions Armagh. It’s Jekyll and Hyde form. Winning at least three of their four home games in this league campaign would be a good start.

Okay, Cork’s inconsistency is not a secret, so is Division 2 their level right now?

On one hand, Cork have been unlucky to be in the Division at the same time as Derry and Dublin in 2023 and Donegal and Armagh in 2024, however they still finished fourth both seasons, behind both Louth and Cavan respectively. With the greatest of respect to those two teams, they are countries Cork should be beating. To prove they are Division 1 worthy, Cork have to win the winnable matches and even be ruthless in some of them. They have to be ready for the top tier too. Look at Meath and Kildare in recent seasons. Got to the top tier, then got relegated at the first time of asking and haven’t returned there since.

Why is it so important for Cork to return to Division 1?

Recent history does suggest it isn’t exactly paramount to play Division 1 and compete for the top honours. The last two All-Ireland champions came from Division 2 (Dublin and Armagh). Added to that, the other sides to go up from the second tier won Ulster (Derry and Donegal). While Louth, Cavan, Meath and Down can be tough to beat, three of those four were Tailteann Cup finalists since 2022. When Cork face Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final, provided the Rebels beat Limerick, the Kingdom would have already played seven top-tier opposition, but Cork would have played none. That competitive match practice gives our neighbours a huge advantage.

Who could be Cork’s breakout stars that will push the Rebels into the promotion conversation?

With Steven Sherlock, Fionn Herlihy, Damien Gore and Jack Cahalane all stepping away from the panel, the door is open for a potent forward to grab his chance. That man could be Mallow’s Seán McDonnell. The UL student recently scored 1-4 from play in their Sigerson Cup game against ATU Galway and hit 2-19 in the Cork Premier SFC in 2024. Only Sherlock and Brian Hurley scored more overall. He also hit 2-6 from play, including a goal in the semi final against Nemo Rangers. Other names who could flourish is defender Briain Murphy from Nemo Rangers and forward Éanna O’Hanlon from Kilshannig.

The million dollar question: how will the Rebels do in 2025?

There isn’t any real superpower in Division 2 this term so promotion has to be the aim but Cork have to improve their consistency levels. In the championship, getting to Croke Park is definitely achievable. The All-Ireland SFC is open as ever. There is not a great team like a Dublin six-in-a-row side or a Kerry side that looks unbeatable – that was proved last year when Armagh and Galway got to the decider. Cork need a good league campaign, and then challenge in Munster and reach an All-Ireland quarter-final because we need to see some progress.