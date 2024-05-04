Cork boss Shane Ronayne wary of Tipp threat as Rebels target spot in Munster final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

AS the Cork ladies footballers prepare for their third championship game in three weeks, they know what’s at stake on Saturday in Mallow (2.30pm throw-in) when they take on Tipperary – a place in the Munster senior football final.

Both teams have beaten Waterford and lost to Kerry, so the winner on Saturday will meet the Kingdom in the provincial decider.

When Cork played Tipperary in last summer’s All-Ireland championship the Rebels ran out convincing winners, 8-12 to 2-03, and Shane Ronayne, having been involved with the Tipperary ladies previously, knows that game will be a huge source of motivation for his opponents.

‘They'll be very focused on what they have to do,’ Ronayne explained.

‘Look, that game last year against Tipp, it wouldn't be a fair reflection of where the two sides were. Earlier in the summer, we played them in the Munster championship and there was only three points of a difference. We were fast out of the blocks in Clonakilty that day and we had four goals inside seven minutes; the game was put to bed. I know from speaking to some of the Tipp girls that they were very disappointed about that game and they were hurt by it. They'll be very fired up on Saturday to right the wrongs.’

Ronayne noted that his side must be fully ‘switched-on’ for Saturday’s clash as Tipperary, fresh from a 4-5 to 0-11 win against Waterford last weekend, are well capable of upsetting the Rebels.

‘We have to be at the peak of our game and 100 percent focused. We can't be thinking ahead because if we're not switched on and not focused, Tipp can turn us over because they have capable players of doing that,’ he stressed.

The Cork boss has been full of praise for his side’s response to their poor Division 1 league campaign, alluding to the competition within the squad now for places that has helped the focus within the camp and is a driving factor behind their recent performances. Cork’s opening Munster win against Waterford was followed by a narrow loss to Kerry last weekend.

The game in Mallow on Saturday is followed by the Munster senior B clash of Cork and Limerick at 4.40pm.

***

INJURY UPDATE: Cork could recall some big guns for Saturday’s tie with Tipp. Katie Quirke, who missed the game against Kerry, is in line to figure, while Rachel Leahy could feature too. ‘Laura O’Mahony should be back as well,’ boss Shane Ronayne said. ‘Laura O’Callaghan tweaked the hip flexor last week, so she'll be back. We're hoping to have Shauna Kelly back from a long-term injury, and Shauna Cronin as well. It looks like Sadbh O’Leary is close to being back, too.

‘Eimear Kiely is the only long-term injury that we have; she had her last appointment in Santry this week so hopefully she'll be back as we go further into the championship. The camogie players should all be available for us too.’