Conor O’Brien scores an extra-time winner as Skibb advance

SKIBBEREEN AFC edged out Dunmanway Town 3-2 after extra time in their Maybury Coaches/Parkway Hotel Cup first-round tie.

John O’Donovan broke the deadlock for Skibbereen in the 53rd minute. Matty O’Mahony equalised for Dunmanway in the 78th, but Jason Collins put Skibbereen back in the lead in the 83rd minute. Aidan O’Donovan's late goal in injury time forced the match into extra time, where Conor O’Brien clinched the win for Skibbereen in the 97th minute.

In another close first-round encounter, Skibbereen Celtic triumphed over Mizen Hob A, 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Adam O’Donovan scored for Skibbereen in the 35th minute, but Padraig Reidy equalised in the 83rd. The match remained deadlocked in extra time, leading to the dramatic penalty shootout, where Skibbereen emerged victorious.