Conor Hourihane: Derby deserve to be in the Championship

CONOR Hourihane is hopeful that Derby County can hold their nerve in the race for promotion to the Championship.

The Bandon man is captain of the Rams team that is chasing an automatic promotion spot in League One, and the race is in its final weeks with Derby well positioned.

With Portsmouth out in front and the favourite to win the title, the second automatic promotion place appears to be a battle between Derby, Bolton and Peterborough, who have games in hand.

Ahead of Derby’s trip to Wycombe on Wednesday night, the Rams led Bolton by just a single point. Following this game, Hourihane and Derby have just three league games left – home to Leyton Orient, away to Cambridge United and home to bottom-of-the-table Carlisle. At worst, Derby will have the play-offs as another route to the Championship.

‘Hopefully so,’ Rams midfielder Hourihane replied when asked if Derby can secure automatic promotion.

‘It’s that time now, the business end of the season, we’re in a decent position. We got a decent point against Portsmouth (last week) and hopefully we can get over the line. We still have tough games to go, and every game is tough in this league. It’s not easy but we are really hoping that we can put in good performances in the last few games and get over the line because a club like Derby deserves to be in the Championship. Hopefully we can be the team to get that promotion for them.’

Former Bandon AFC star Hourihane has scored six goals for Derby this season and provided seven assists.