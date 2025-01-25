INTERIORS: Colour everywhere to brighten up 2025

THE era of all-white everything has come to a close. In 2023 and 2024, we eased into using more colour within our homes, but 2025 is drenching us in it.

One trend I’m absolutely loving is colour drenching – walls, trims and even ceilings all painted in the same hue. This adds a certain sophisticated ‘drama’ and moody feel to otherwise ordinary spaces, and it’s absolutely fabulous.

Moody Paint Colours

Darker and richer paint colours have seen a comeback over the past couple of years, and we are only leaning further into them this year, with shades like emerald green, forest green, sapphire blue, and even chocolate brown taking centre stage. These shades pair beautifully with earthy tones and warm neutrals to create a cosy yet elevated vibe.

If I could handpick some of my favourite shades, my go-to’s would be:

• Green - I’d choose Colourtrend’s Sweet Caper

• Blue – Farrow & Ball’s Wine Dark, a shade inspired by the midnight skies.

• Brown – the Little Greene Paint Co Chocolate No. 124, a rich deep shade, use it as an alternative where you might previously have considered black, charcoal or a dark blue.

Maximalism in 2025

Maximalism is moving in and minimalism is moving out.

What this means is that rather than our homes feeling minimal and clinical, 2025 is about creating spaces that are full of life and personality. Layering bold colours, bold patterns, and mixing pieces that you truly love to make your own home reflect who you are.

This trend embraces the personal touch and leans into different elements like jewel tones, vintage vibes, and cosy elements to bring charm to every corner of your home.

