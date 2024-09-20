Collins: Mission accomplished for Kilmacabea, serious stuff will start now

Kilmacabea 0-15

Newcestown 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THIS certainly wasn’t Kilmacabea’s best display this season but it was enough to see off the challenge of Newcestown and top Roinn 2 of the Bandon Co-op junior A football championship.

In second gear all through the first half, leading 0-6 to 0-3 at the break, Kilmacabea hit top gear in the third quarter but were back in neutral for the last quarter. Having only two subs on the bench, Newcestown hit their best form in the closing minutes, kicking the last five points to leave a respectable six points between the sides at the finish.

‘It was hard to get really up for this game as we had already qualified for the quarter-final and Newcestown were out of the running,’ said ace midfielder Martin Collins. ‘But any day you go out there and win by six points, you’d be happy.

‘We’re under no illusions, even 20 percent better than we played today wouldn’t cut it in the knock-out stages. That said, it’s gone and done now and we’ll turn our minds to the quarter-final.

‘People might be making us favourites but we’re used to that in recent years, it won’t put us up nor down. There’s a big effort being put in this year. Donie (O’Donovan) is putting in a huge effort since he took over, bringing lads together, working as a unit. We’re really enjoying it so far.’

There was nothing between the sides in the opening quarter as they kicked point for point in a game that spluttered rather than sparkled. Liam McCarthy and Damien Gore (free and play) pointed for the Kilmacs, while Ciarán O’Donovan, Niall Murray and Andrew Shorten replied for Newcestown.

While Kilmacabea looked the better side, with Owen Tobin, Donncha McCarthy, Ruairi Hourihane, Martin Collins, Ian Jennings, Éamonn Shanahan and Damien Gore all to the fore, battling Newcestown were putting in the tackles and getting substantial reward. While they failed to score in the second quarter, they again limited the Kilmacs to three points from Colin McCarthy (free), Liam McCarthy and Éamonn Shanahan.

The second half saw Kilmacabea stepping up a gear, with Gore again leading the charge, as they rattled over eight points after Podge Collins had stung them into action with the opening point for Newcestown, their only score in that quarter.

Gore (three from play and two from frees), Jennings, Donncha McCarthy and Shanahan kept the umpires busy and they led by 0-14 to 0-4 as the last quarter dawned. Newcestown manager Tom Wilson had expressed fears that his make-shift side would be beaten by a score a man and that looked a strong possibility but as Kilmacabea emptied their bench, they slipped into neutral gear and their only score in the closing stages came from Shanahan.

Even though they never threatened the goal that might have shaken the Kilmacs, Newcestown did register five unanswered points to put a very respectable look on the scoreboard. Little wonder Tom Wilson had a smile on his face as Podge Collins (three frees), Gavin Kelleher and Niall Murray split the posts to finish the game on a high, although their pointless status means they will be involved in a relegation play-off against Clonakilty.

For Kilmacabea, this was a real mixed bag but the aim was to win the game and top their group and they did just that.

‘We did what we had to, qualify for the quarter-final, and that was our target from the start of the championship,’ added Martin Collins.

‘The serious stuff really starts now and there are a lot of good sides still left in the championship. Whoever wins it, it will definitely be hard won.’

Our Star: Once again, the work rate of Martin Collins at midfield for the winners, his positional and link play, and his competitiveness all through were essential to Kilmacabea’s performance.

Scorers

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore 0-7 (3f); Éamonn Shanahan 0-3; Liam McCarthy 0-2; Colin McCarthy (1f), Donncha McCarthy, Ian Jennings 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Podge Collins 0-4 (3f); Niall Murray 0-2; Gavin Kelleher, Andrew Shorten, Ciarán O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: Karl McCarthy; Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Owen Tobin; Donncha McCarthy, Ruairí Hourihane, Odhran Kerrisk; Martin Collins, Joe Collins; Liam McCarthy, Ian Jennings, Ray Shanahan; Éamonn Shanahan, Damien Gore, Colin McCarthy.

Subs: James O’Sullivan for O Kerrisk (43), Jamie Ronan for D Whooley (50), John Keating for É Shanahan, (50), Paudie Gore for C McCarthy (53), Keith Whelton for J Collins.

Newcestown: Eoghan McSweeney; Rick Bradfield, Gavin Kelleher, Ger Murphy; Cormac O’Sullivan, Eoin Kelly, Niall Murray; James Burrows, Andrew Shorten; Mark Kelly, Podge Collins, Daire McAree; Oisín O’Sullivan, Darragh McSweeney, Ciarán O’Donovan.

Subs: Eoin Calnan for O O’Sullivan (45), Timmy O’Sullivan for D McAree (52), Oisín O’Sullivan for M Kelly (52).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).