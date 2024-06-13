Collins feels support can help lift Cork footballers

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IF Cork footballers continue to win, the support for the team will grow, says former Rebels star Mark Collins.

The support for the footballers in the win against Donegal was noticeable, but did Collins take notice of the lack of support for the footballers – compared to the Cork hurlers – in the past and what benefit can the red wave have on the footballers going forward?

‘It isn’t something you’d take much notice of, but it could be in the back of your head at the same time,’ Collins admitted. ‘To be fair, there was great Cork support the last day. It was brilliant to see the amount of red that was around the place in Páirc Uí Rinn, and especially when it got tight near the end, you could hear the Cork support get behind the team. There's no question about the benefits of it.

‘I was listening to the Examiner podcast and Tomás O’Sé was even commenting on it. He was saying, give the county any couple of wins in football and the support will really get behind them. Hopefully now in Tullamore, they'll have a big following because it's a big game, trying to get straight through to that quarter-final, which is a big advantage.’