Cocaine dealer was ‘bottom of the pile’ – solicitor

A MAN caught with six bags of cocaine and a substantial amount of cash was described by his defence solicitor as ‘bottom of the pile’ when it comes to drug dealing.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that Padraig McMahon, 29 of O’Connor Park, Macroom, was stopped in the Masseytown area on September 14th, 2023 at 1.15 pm on foot of garda intelligence.

He was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of six bags of cocaine and €1,000 in cash.

His mobile phone was seized and Mr McMahon was taken to Macroom Garda Station for questioning where he admitted he was involved in selling drugs.

Defence solicitor Patrick Goold said that his client had been involved in selling drugs for ‘about three months’ and was at the ‘bottom of the pile’.

He said that Mr McMahon expected to make around €300 to €400 from the transaction and was a user but not an addict. He said that Mr McMahon made full admissions and was no longer using drugs.

Judge King directed the preparation of a probation report to include a community service assessment and the provision of one random urinalysis test at the accused’s expense. He remanded Mr McMahon on continuing bail to April 16th 2025.