Cocaine and ketamine in Carrigaline

A MAN is his 20s was arrested following the seizure of €105,700 worth of drugs which included suspected cocaine and ketamine at a house in Carrigaline on Tuesday night.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, gardaí attached to the Togher Drugs unit executed a search under warrant at a domestic residence in Carrigaline at approximately 9.30pm.

‘During the operation they discovered approximately €96,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €5,400 worth of ketamine, €220 worth of MDMA and €1,800 worth of cannabis,’ said a garda spokesperson.

The man arrested at the scene is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.