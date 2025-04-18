Clonakilty Soccer target quadruple after adding Premier Division Cup to growing collection

CLONAKILTY SC 1

TOGHER CELTIC 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CHRIS Collins’ goal proved the difference between Clonakilty Soccer Club and Togher Celtic in the West Cork League Gareth O’Driscoll Premier Division Cup final at Canon Crowley Park.

It was far from pretty but Clon’s third trophy of the 2025 campaign required a moment of Chris Collins magic and over 90 minutes of dogged defending to see off a gallant Togher.

The winner’s defensive efforts and goalkeeper Iain O’Driscoll’s heroics proved pivotal to the outcome of a cup decider disrupted by strong winds.

‘Conditions were very hard today because of a wind blowing across the pitch,’ Clonakilty Soccer Club coach Lorne Edmead admitted.

‘Second half, we really didn’t turn up to be honest. We struggled to deal with Togher’s game-plan. The lads were told to get the ball down and play at half-time but just couldn’t get it going.

‘I guess our experience of winning two trophies already this season shone through. Playing in those finals helped us get over the line today. In the Beamish Cup, we thought we had won, switched off, let Ardfield back in and nearly lost it. So, as you saw today, we had to see out the second half and defend ever so well to get over Togher.’

Clonakilty began this Premier Division Cup decider as favourites having already secured the Michael Cronin Cup and a second consecutive Beamish Cup title. Chasing a potential quadruple, the Darrara-based club defeated Togher 2-0 in the two clubs’ previous league meeting back in October.

As for Celtic, an opportunity to conclude an otherwise disappointing campaign with silverware saw the underdogs tear into their opponents from the opening whistle. Utilising a strong wind, Jamie Lucey’s in-swinging corner was headed off the line by Liam Anthony White after two minutes. Togher rattled an upright from a second corner before a relieved Clonakilty hacked clear.

Paudie Crowley and Robbie Lucey’s persistence caused Clon issues with the former shooting wide and watching a header tipped away by a diving Iain O’Driscoll.

It took a lethargic Clonakilty 14 minutes to earn their first corner as the Premier Division champions struggled. Alan Ward and Mark Irwin helped Clonakilty settle prior to a Chris Collins free kick skimming Togher’s crossbar. Enjoying a productive spell, Alan Murphy directed a header narrowly wide from a corner.

Togher reacted positively however, as Kevin Cotter sent a header beyond the target. A tight encounter remained scoreless until nine minutes before half-time. It was Clonakilty who broke the deadlock courtesy of a quality move. Alan Ward’s perfectly weighted pass found Chris Collins who chipped a sublime first-time effort over David Mawe.

Celtic were fortunate not to fall further behind when Mawe denied Mark Irwin and an unmarked Joe Edmead headed wide to end the half.

A scrappy third quarter produced few quality moments. Togher, facing into a strengthening wind, made little headway against a Clon defence expertly controlled by Paul Daly and Ethan Draper.

Kevin Cotter and Ian Crowley proved equally impressive in the heart of Celtic’s back four. Togher’s Donnacha Collins and Patrick Collins had their moments too but the 1-0 score was unchanged at the hour mark. Celtic’s search for an equaliser intensified as Patrick Collins’ goal-bound header was acrobatically tipped over by Iain O’Driscoll after 67 minutes.

Dominating territory, a succession of Togher set pieces had Clonakilty on the back foot. The leaders were grateful for a Mark Irwin header off their goal-line before Alan Murphy curled a free-kick wide.

Celtic’s persistence appeared to result in a levelling goal ten minutes from the end. An offside flag halted premature celebrations however, and after Iain O’Driscoll had produced two marvellous stops.

An inability to break through Clon’s rearguard added to Togher’s frustrations as the clock ticked down. In the end, keeping a clean sheet proved pivotal to Clonakilty Soccer Club’s 1-0 victory and a third trophy success of the season.

‘After our little hiccup in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup semi-final, it was good to get back to winning ways,’ Lorne Edmead concluded.

‘It is another win and another trophy. Our focus is all on the league now though. We need to finish the job. That’s what we always say, one game at a time and that’s the way it will be from here on in. We want to finish off the season with a fourth trophy.’

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O Driscoll, Eoin Hartnett, Odhran Bancroft, Liam Anthony White, Chris Collins, Joe Edmead, Ethan Draper, Mark Irwin, Paul Daly, Alan Ward, Alan Murphy (captain).

Subs: Mark Shorten, Cal O’Mahony, James Calnan, Rob Downey, Jack O’Crowley, James Horan, Ben Mc Carthy Shields.

Togher Celtic: David Mawe, Jamie Lucey, Kevin Cotter (captain), Ian Crowley, Luke Hurley, Donnacha Collins, Paudie Crowley, Niall Hurley, Peter Collins, Robbie Lucey, Patrick Collins.

Subs: Euan Lehane, Conor Horgan, Andrew O'Brien, Patrick Collins, Gavin Farr.

Referee: Niall O’Donovan.