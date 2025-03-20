Clonakilty Soccer Club dig deep to deny brave Ardfield in Beamish Cup final classic

ARDFIELD FC 3

CLONAKILTY SC 3

(Clonakilty won 7-6 on penalties aet)

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club retained the Beamish Cup after a magnificent encounter with Ardfield in front of a huge attendance at Turner’s Cross.

Six goals, an unexpected comeback, late equaliser, late extra-time leveller and 13 converted penalties? This cup final had it all, and at the end, Clonakilty Soccer Club defended their trophy and kept alive hopes of a second consecutive Premier Division and Beamish Cup double. But only just.

That’s because this season’s giant-killers played their part as a valiant Ardfield fought from 2-0 down in normal time to lead 3-2 in extra-time thanks to Tomás Ó Donnabháin’s world-class finish.

Rueben Henry levelled right at the death of extra-time and Clon impressively held their nerve to edge the penalty shootout 7-6.

‘What can I say about that?’ Clonakilty manager John Leahy asked.

‘Even though my son Cody is on the Ardfield squad, I am so proud of John Lawless and his Ardfield team. They are a credit to themselves.

‘I thought we had the game totally in control but then they deservedly got a goal back. We stopped playing, they came back into it. What can I say about the rest of it except it all hell broke loose!

‘Fair play to our lads though, they never gave up. We lost three finals and know you have to keep going. The bench, once again, swung it for us. Can you believe Rueben Henry converted the first penalty he has ever taken?’

It was a heartbreaking way to lose for Championship club Ardfield that had knocked Dunmanway Town, Beara United, Spartak Mossgrove and Drinagh Rangers out of this season’s competition. A man-of-the-match display from Ardfield goalkeeper Aaron O’Brien wasn’t enough. Cillian White, George Cannon, Ben and Sean Linehan also impressed for the runners-up.

As for Clonakilty, using the experience of a fifth cup final appearance in six years, they demonstrated steely resolve to recover from throwing away a two-goal lead.

Chris Collins scored one and assisted two. Alan Murphy was superb as were Rueben Henry, Iain O’Driscoll, Liam Anthony White and Joe Edmead.

Ardfield created Sunday’s cup final’s first opportunity after eight minutes. Paul Hodnett’s free-kick found Conor Twomey in the penalty area, but Iain O’Driscoll forced Twomey into a hurried effort that cleared the crossbar.

Alan Murphy and Rueben Henry helped settle the cup holders’ nerves. Their opponents proved equally adept with Sam Linehan and George Cannon ensuring an even cup final remained scoreless at the 20-minute mark. Paul Hodnett fired a free-kick inches wide before Clonakilty broke the deadlock.

Joe Edmead wriggled free and released Chris Collins. The Clon playmaker beat an outrushing Aaron O’Brien to the ball and slid home the opening goal after 24 minutes.

A flurry of chances saw Hodnett and Edmead denied by goalkeepers O’Driscoll and O’Brien. Rueben Henry sent a free header wide, Chris Collins’s goal-bound shot was tipped over and Peter Barrett cleared off his goal-line. As a result, Clonakilty changed ends deservedly 1-0 ahead.

It was Ardfield that restarted positively as Conor Twomey and George Cannon stretched their opposing back four. It took a blocked Joe Edmead shot, superbly defended by Cillian White, to spark Clonakilty into life. From the resulting corner, a spectacular O’Brien save denied Rueben Henry a certain goal.

The cup holders were not to be denied however, and made it 2-0 when Liam Anthony White turned in Chris Collins’ cross.

Unexpectedly, the Linehans, Sam and Ben, led an Ardfield fightback. The Championship side’s path to goal was repeatedly blocked until Ben Linehan brilliantly found the bottom corner with 13 minutes remaining.

A rampant Ardfield couldn’t find a way through until the final minute. George Cannon’s deflected shot hit the net to bring the Ardfield supporters to their feet. From 2-0 down to 2-2, a cracking Beamish Cup final was going to extra-time.

Clonakilty looked to hit back in the first additional period, as Liam Anthony White cut in along the by-line but Aaron O’Brien was equal to his effort.

Then, shortly before the final break, a moment of cup final magic. Tomás Ó Donnabháin collected possession, shrugged off two defenders and thundered a marvellous 25-yard shot into the top corner for a 3-2 Ardfield lead.

Just when it seemed the giant-killers had one hand on the trophy, Clonakilty reminded everyone that they are the defending league and cup champions. Chris Collins’ free-kick was headed in by Rueben Henry to make it 3-3 and take a breathless cup final to penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, Iain O’Driscoll missed his spot-kick prior to making a vital save and Mark Irwin rolling the ball into the net to confirm Clonakilty’s 7-6 triumph.

That brought the curtain down on an unforgettable cup final warmly appreciated by both sets of supporters at the final whistle.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Rob Downey, Joe Edmead, Chris Collins, Liam Anthony White, Ethan Draper, Alan Murphy, Rueben Henry (captain), Paul Daly, Alan Ward, Odhran Bancroft. Subs: Mark Irwin, Mark Shorten, Eoin Hartnett, Cal O’Mahony, Shane Buttimer, Jack O’Crowley, James Horan.

Ardfield: Aaron O’Brien, Caolan Hayes, Peter Barrett, Cillian White, Niall Keane, Sam Linehan, Paul Hodnett, George Cannon, Ben Linehan (captain), Annraoi Creedon, Conor Twomey. Subs: Sean Lawless, Mikey Alvarez, Adrian Whelton, Cody Leahy, Olan Murphy, Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Rory Brimble.

Referee: Colin Clancy.