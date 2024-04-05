Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers to clash in heavyweight Beamish Cup final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IT’s take two for the Beamish Cup final this weekend, as the rearranged decider between Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers is on this Sunday, April 7th, in Turner’s Cross (2pm).

Looking ahead to the final, both managers, John Leahy (Clonakilty Soccer Club) and Danny McQueen (Drinagh Rangers), spoke to The Southern Star to share their thoughts.

The sides have already met twice this season, in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup and recently in the Premier Division, with Drinagh winning on both occasions.

John Leahy: ‘Yeah, we're in a good place. We got big three points last Sunday against Beara to put us top of the (Premier) league again. Looking ahead to the final, it’s probably going to be 50-50. We played Drinagh there two weeks ago and they beat us fair and square, 3-1. We dominated the ball in the first half, but they got two goals from two silly mistakes by us, so we’ll be aiming to not let that happen again on Sunday. Because of that result Drinagh will be slight favourites, but I wouldn't take any notice of that. We’ve got to look after ourselves and we’re going well and we're in good stead.’

Danny McQueen: ‘We’re going well at the moment. Looking at Clon, we were lucky enough to beat them on both occasions we’ve played this year. Maybe the first game, the Parkway/Maybury Cup game, you couldn't read too much into that. The last game there in the league was a big game. Obviously, it wouldn't have been the end of the world if we didn't win, but we couldn't lose. The performance was good and we were very pleased with that. But that counts for nothing now in the final.’

These sides have reached this stage on various occasions but both have had differing results. Clonakilty reached three finals in a row from 2020-22 but never got over the line. Drinagh, on the other hand, have won three titles in the last ten seasons (2014, ’17 and ’18). Will success or despair be used as motivating factors on Sunday?

John Leahy: ‘We’re hoping it’ll be a different outcome on Sunday to the other finals we’ve played in. I’ve brought Lorne (Edmead) in this year to help me out a bit, and he’s a new voice, which has helped and will help Sunday. But of the three Beamish Cup finals we lost, we definitely deserved to lose two. The middle one, in 2021, we probably should have won that day against Dunmanway Town. But those finals are gone now and it’s all about Sunday.’

Danny McQueen: ‘Hopefully the success we’ve had will stand to us. I was looking back through the records during the week and, yes, we've won a lot of finals but we’ve lost a few too. We know what it feels like to lose them as well. Look, it's all up in the air, we'll give it a go Sunday and see what happens.’

Having met twice this year, these two teams are well accustomed to each other and both managers know of the threat their opponents possess. Will there be specific players they’ll be keeping an eye on Sunday?

John Leahy: ‘Well, you can never pick out the Drinagh team individually because they’re such a good unit. They've been doing it for 15 years. They're a good unit and they play as a unit. Look, we know about Barry O’Driscoll (H) up top and he is a danger alright and you’ve got to keep an eye on him, but they're a good unit. I don't like picking out individuals, it's about the team. They've good management behind them too, with Rob and Danny. So we know it’ll be tough but we’ll be ready.’

Danny McQueen: ‘We know how they like to play. They're quick on the break and they play good, fast football. Chris Collins is one of their best players; he's made the headlines there in the last few weeks. Joe Edmead up top, his pace is obviously concerning, Liam Anthony-White as well. Reuben Henry in defence is solid and they’ve experience off the bench. They’ve good players all over the pitch. It won’t be easy, we know that.’