Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, Dohenys, Gabriels all maintain 100 percent records in county football leagues

CLONAKILTY survived a second-half St Michael’s comeback before keeping their 100 percent record in Division 1 of the county football league.

Martin O’Brien’s side led 2-11 to 0-4 at half-time, though the lead was trimmed to 2-16 to 0-17 by the end. Conor Daly (1-6, 2f) and Luke Griffin (1-2) scored Clon’s goals, while Brian White (0-4, 2tp), Seán McEvoy, Seán White, Ross Mannix and Liam O’Donovan, the latter continuing his comeback, also got on the scoresheet. Clon’s next outing is against Newcestown on Sunday, April 13th, in Ahamilla at 11.30am. Their latest win means that only Clon and St Finbarr’s have won all their Division 1 games. The city club beat local rivals Nemo Rangers 0-14 to 0-12 as Cillian Myers-Murray contributed to 0-10 (2f, 2tpf, 1tp).

Elsewhere, there were wins for Éire Óg (3-9 to 0-10 over Douglas) and Cill na Martra (0-20 to 0-6 over Carrigaline).

Carbery Rangers and Dohenys continued their winning starts in Division 2. The Rosscarbery men narrowly got over Ballincollig 0-13 to 1-9, as goalkeeper Paul Shanahan hit 0-5, including a late two-pointed free that turned out to be the winner. John O’Rourke (0-2, 1f), John Hodnett (0-2), Tom O’Rourke, Mark Hodnett, Conor Twomey and Sam Linehan completed Rangers’ scoring.

Dohenys were comfortable winners over Castletownbere, 6-11 to 0-10, and they led 4-3 to 0-4 at half-time. Mark Buckley was on fire with 1-6 (4f) while Fionn Herlihy added 1-3 (1tp). Keith White, Barry O’Donovan, Aaron Mannix and Paudie Crowley also got in on the goalscoring act.

O’Donovan Rossa picked up their first league win under Gene Hourihane with a 1-14 to 1-13 triumph over Valley Rovers. David Shannon was to the fore with 1-4 (1tp) while Kevin Davis added 0-6 (4f). Knocknagree are the only other side along with Ross and Dohenys to gain maximum points as they beat Kanturk 2-13 to 1-10 while Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh toppled Fermoy 5-15 to 1-18.

In Division 4, Bandon’s winning start finally came to an end as Macroom won 2-12 to 1-13 while Bantry Blues came up short against Glanmire, 2-10 to 0-10. Along with Bantry, only St Vincents have no points on the board after the city club lost 4-10 to 2-9 against Boherbue.

Adrigole lost out to high-flying Aghabullogue, 2-11 to 1-12, while Buttevant came out on top against Nemo Rangers’ seconds.

Moving down to Division 5, Gabriel Rangers kept their 100 percent record going with a 3-12 to 3-10 win over Mitchelstown. Rangers have the best attack in the grade but also the second leakiest defence, indicating that their games are entertaining under the new rules. Kilmurry are the only other side to have a perfect start as Glanworth gave them a walkover. Ilen Rovers fell short to Ballinora 3-12 to 0-16 to lose their first game of the campaign. Elsewhere, Kinsale and Ballydesmond beat Glenville and Millstreet.

Finally, in Division 7, Kilmacabea kept up their unbeaten start with a 2-15 to 2-11 win over Castlemagner. Damien Gore scored 1-6 as he continued his impressive early-season form. Liam McCarthy scored the other goal for the Leap side while Daniel O’Donovan and Ruairí Hourihane impressed too.

Argideen Rangers moved up to third with a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Ballygarvan as Darragh Holland (1-3, 2f), Andrew Guinevan and Seán Walsh (0-3 each) starred. Bill Fleming, Matty Lawton, Charlie Twomey and James Crowley finished off the scoring.

Urhan won their first game of the season with a 2-23 to 5-7 scoreline against Ballyhooly. The latter, along with Nemo Rangers’ thirds who lost to Inniscarra, are the only sides yet to register a point yet St James failed to halt Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels’ 100 percent record with a narrow 1-15 to 1-13 loss, their first defeat of the season after their draw with Kilmacabea.