Clonakilty ace Liam O’Donovan in race against time to feature in championship after latest hamstring injury

LIAM O’Donovan has had no luck whatsoever in recent years.

The classy Clonakilty footballer is in a battle to feature in the upcoming county championship after suffering another hamstring injury.

O’Donovan missed the entire 2022 campaign with a serious hamstring injury suffered in the 2021 Cork Premier SFC semi-final, and missed 18 months of football before his comeback last summer. He impressed in Clon’s four Premier SFC matches in 2023, but suffered a hamstring injury in the quarter-final loss to Nemo Rangers and underwent surgery in December.

O’Donovan, who was previously involved in the Cork panel, hasn’t played for Clon this season and suffered another hamstring injury when he returned to training.

‘Liam was just back training when he suffered another hamstring setback,’ Clonakilty manager Martin O’Brien confirmed.

‘He had the operation late last year, trained twice, and in his third session back, he went to stop and felt something. He needed a scan that showed he damaged the same hamstring he just had repaired, but not the same area.

‘From the day he got injured, which was seven weeks ago, we were told it was 12 weeks so it depends on how we progress in the championship.’

Previously O'Donovan tore his cruciate ligament in July 2020 before returning to action in September 2021.

Sean McEvoy (hip) will also miss Clon’s derby with Castlehaven on Saturday, and the hope is he might feature later in the campaign.