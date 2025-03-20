Clonakilty court hears of alleged threat to burn down homes

A DISTRICT court judge has refused jurisdiction in a case where gardaí feared a full-on feud would occur after a man is alleged to have threatened to burn the homes of two families living in the Clonakilty area.

At Clonakilty District Court last week, Judge John King was told that Sammy Quilligan with an address at the Halting Site, Moses Road, Clonakilty is alleged to have made the threats against two different families in the area last year.

Gardaí claim that on September 8th and September 17th last the accused threatened to burn the home of Richard Williamson and Michael Bland.

They also claim that on September 17th last he threatened to burn the family home of the Foley family at Templebryan South in Clonakilty.

The accused is also alleged to have stolen five alloy wheels at Youghals, Clonakilty.

Sgt Mulcahy told Judge King that gardaí attended all scenes and there was a fear among them that it would escalate to a full-on feud.

‘A relation of his was living there and then his father moved there. The accused then moved there and it escalated but there has been no trouble since,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Judge King said that the morality of the acts speak for themselves here and refused jurisdiction and remanded Mr Quilligan on continuing bail to appear in court again on May 20th.