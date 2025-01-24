Cleary feels two rules could be ‘game-changers’

New Gaelic football rules will be under the spotlight as leagues throw in this weekend

WITH the new inter-county season, comes a new Gaelic football. A new start.

The Football Review Committee, led by six-time All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin, have introduced changes that are intended to increase more attacking play.

Ahead of the Rebels’ Division 2 league opener against Meath on Saturday evening (5pm), Cork football manager John Cleary likes the look of the majority so far given the challenge games they have played.

‘The proof of the pudding will be when they start in competitive action. In training, in preparation and in our in-house challenge matches, the players liked them,’ Cleary told The Southern Star.

‘They seem to be working well. I know there is probably going to be teething problems when the league starts. There are lots of little things there that may come out in the wash but I think definitely we are excited about them.’

Cleary likes two new changes in particular. The first being the three-up, three-back rule which will entail three defenders and three attackers staying inside their own and opposition halves respectively. The second being the solo-and-go free where a player, instead of taking a regular free kick, can solo the ball and get on with the play after being fouled.

‘For the three up rule, there won’t be a situation now that you will be facing 15 behind the ball inside the 45. The fact there are three less, there are more openings there,’ the Cork boss explained.

‘I would think the solo and go, when it really takes off after a few games, will definitely be a huge game-changer. Even in the training matches we had, it’s one that really keeps the game flowing completely. I think they will be two huge game-changers to make the game more exciting for the year.’

However, the Castlehaven man still has concerns about one rule in particular: the 50-metre free advancement for dissent or not giving the ball back to the team who has the free.

‘The rule that will cause a lot of consternation maybe is that when a player fouls and is in possession, the very fact he has to hand the ball back to his opponent. It can be open a lot to the interpretation of the referee, what is handing it back? If he doesn’t, then it’s a 50-metre penalty. I suppose my concerns would be, if someone is taking a quick free and a player intentionally or unintentionally steps across, it’s a 50-metre penalty,’ Cleary said.

The Cork manager went on to add it would impact the new ‘two pointer’ from outside the new 40-metre arc.

‘If that (the dissent) is coming from the middle of the field, it could give a 0-2 shot from the edge of the arc to the opponent. I think that would be one that might cause a bit of consternation, particularly in the early stages of the league. I would be concerned that it is very much up to the interpretation of the referee. Tight games could be decided on that going forward,’ he added.