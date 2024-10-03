City cleaner took money from bedside locker in Ballinspittle village

A CORK city woman employed as a cleaner for a property in Ballinspittle ended up taking a large sum of money from a bedside locker while a family were away on holidays.

Sandra Kinnear of 18 Elderwood Avenue, Boreenmana Road, Cork city, pleaded guilty to a theft charge at Bandon District Court.

Insp Emmet Daly told Judge McNulty that the accused was employed as a cleaner by Samuel Hunt at his home in Ballinspittle.

‘On March 25th last he went on holidays and left €1,900 in a bedside locker and had given the accused the keys to his home. When he returned from his holidays the money had been stolen,’ said Insp Daly.

‘No one else had access to the house and when questioned by gardaí, she admitted taking €1,300 only.’

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming requested at the outset that a probation report be prepared on his client as he said she is at risk and there are a lot of underlying issues.

He also pointed out that in Mr Hunt’s statement to gardaí he said he had dipped into the money so it was possible that there wasn’t €1,900 stolen as originally presumed.

Judge James McNulty convicted her and deferred penalty and said the court will require a probation report.

He remanded her on continuing bail to appear in court again on November 1st next for plea in mitigation.