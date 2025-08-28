Chris Óg Jones torments Castletownbere as Uibh Laoire show they mean business

Uibh Laoire 5-11

Castletownbere 0-5

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

UIBH Laoire are a team with genuine title aspirations in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC.

The Inchigeela men gave another demonstration of the reasons why with a demolition job on Castletownbere at Kealkill on Sunday afternoon.

Uibh Laoire did major damage early and led by 2-2 to no score after seven minutes, the Jones brothers’ of Chris Óg and Ian combining for the goals. Even though the winners did not have matters all their own way, they were in control. A third goal in the 19th minute from Cathal Vaughan sealed the fate of the Beara men.

Castletownbere staged a brief rally on the resumption with two quick points but they were not to score again until the 59th minute, an indication of the control the Muskerry side exercised on proceedings in the second half.

Uibh Laoire were forced to make a late change to their selected line out with Sam Pickering replacing Seán O’Riordan after the warm-up, but they were not upset in the least. In the second minute Ian Jones slipped in a perfect pass for brother Chris Óg, and the Cork star sent a rocket to the Castletown net.

Cathal Vaughan, another star of the Uibh Laoire attack, added a point immediately. In the sixth minute the Jones brothers struck again, Ian parting to Chris Óg who again billowed the net. Conor O’Leary added a point – it was 2-2 to nil now with only seven minutes gone and Uibh Laoire were looking by far the most accomplished side.

Cathal Vaughan had pointed a tricky free into the wind before Castletownbere, at last, got a score on the board, James Harrington the scorer in the 18th minute, but from the kick out the Inchigeela men struck for a third goal – Cathal Vaughan availing of another perfect pass from Ian Jones.

Team captain Seán O’Leary punched over a point and in the 22nd minute Fintan Fenner had a second point for the Beara side from a 14-metre free. At the interval Uibh Laoire led by 3-4 to 0-2 and were already looking assured of victory.

On the restart, Castletown staged a brief rally, inspired by Andrew O’Sullivan from midfield. Tomás O’Sullivan kicked a point in the 31st minute and when James Harrington added another a minute later, there were hopes of a recovery. The Uibh Laoire defence came under some pressure but were disciplined in the tackle and confidently contained the Castletownbere attack.

Vaughan pointed a free in the 38th minute and when Chris Óg Jones completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute, Uibh Laoire were heading for a win of major proportions.

Ian Jones was rewarded for his efforts with a fifth goal on 49 after fine approach work by Barry O’Leary. Further points from the Jones brothers and Sam Pickering were registered before Castletownbere had a late consolation point from Oisín Murphy. Cathal Vaughan brought proceedings to a conclusion with the only two-pointer of the hour from a free.

It was a chastening defeat for the Beara men but Uibh Laoire appear to be of a higher standard than the other teams in this group. Castletownbere, with an earlier victory over Macroom, could yet advance if they get the better of Kiskeam in the final round, while Uibh Laoire will be fancied to advance undefeated to the semi final.

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: C Óg Jones 3-2 (1f); C Vaughan 1-5 (1 2ptf, 1f); I Jones 1-1; S O’Leary, C O’Leary, S Pickering 0-1 each.

Castletownbere: J Harrington 0-2; T Murphy, F Fenner (f), O Murphy 0-1 each.

Uibh Laoire: Joe Creedon; Barry Murphy, Daniel O’Donovan, Daniel O’Riordan; Kevin Manning, Ciarán O’Riordan, Seán O’Leary; Timmy Roberts, Conor O’Leary; Sam Pickering, Cathal Vaughan, Barry O’Leary; Brian Cronin, Chris Óg Jones, Ian Jones.

Subs: Ciarán Galvin for B Cronin (inj, 12), Brian O’Riordan for B O’Leary (53), Finbarr McSweeney for D O’Riordan (54), Kevin Jones for C O’Riordan and Jack Sweeney for I Jones (both 58).

Castletownbere: Lorcan Harrington; Billy Murphy, Shane McCarthy, Jonathan Rosales; Joe O’Neill, Trevor Collins, Daniel Hanley; Andrew O’Sullivan, Tomás Murphy; Jack Hanley, Fintan Fenner, Mikey Orpen; James Harrington, Declan Dunne, James Spencer.

Subs: Chaelim Murphy for M Orpen (42), Gerard Healy for T Collins (inj, 48), Oisín Murphy for Js Harrington (53), Danny Walsh for J Spencer (55).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).