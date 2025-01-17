Chris Collins scores 90th-minute penalty as holders Clonakilty pushed all the way

CLONAKILTY SC 1

BAY ROVERS 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CHRIS Collins’ last-minute penalty earned reigning Beamish Cup holders Clonakilty Soccer Club an unconvincing first-round victory at home to Bay Rovers.

Championship outfit Bay Rovers gave a fine account of themselves and were minutes away from taking the tie to extra-time at Darrara on Sunday. Inspired by goalkeeper Ben Clancy, the visitors frustrated the reigning Premier Division and Beamish Cup champions throughout.

Alas, the concession of a penalty shortly before full time undid all the Kealkill side’s excellent work. Collins made no mistake from the spot and, following eight minutes of injury-time, the cup holders squeezed into the quarter-finals.

Understandably frustrated, Bay should take solace from the fact they matched their much-vaunted opponents. Ben Clancy was superb with team-mates Robert Cronin, Dan Andrews, Cathal Power and Barry O’Driscoll also impressing.

As for the 2024 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year, they’ll know huge improvement is needed if the Beamish Cup is to be retained. Midfielder Rob Downey was in inspirational form, as were Joe Edmead and Alan Murphy.

Two sides intent on swift, one-touch football delivered a high-quality first half. Rob Downey, Alan Murphy, and Chris Collins kept the cup holders on the front foot while Bay’s Dan Andrews and Eoin Bowden proved equally effective.

Despite Clonakilty and Rovers’ best efforts, the tie’s first goal-scoring opportunity didn’t arise until the 12th minute. Alan Ward’s cross found Chris Collins, whose volley whistled inches past the upright. Collins followed up with an audacious ‘Olimpico’ attempt straight from a corner which goalkeeper Ben Clancy tipped over the crossbar.

Bay Rovers responded with a fluid move involving Barry O’Driscoll and Dan Andrews that set up Eli Reynolds, only for the midfielder to fire wide. The Kealkill club enjoyed a positive spell with a Reynolds free-kick forcing Iain O’Driscoll into a fine save after 20 minutes. Both teams had penalty claims waved away before Joe Edmead was denied an opener by a Clancy save. The Bay Rovers goalkeeper produced an even better stop to deny Collins two minutes later.

Clonakilty conjured up a late chance when Mark Irwin released Joe Edmead but the hosts couldn’t convert from the resulting cross. Pressing high, Clon created one final opportunity on the stroke of half-time. Alan Ward flashed a close-range header wide to conclude an intense opening half.

Disappointingly, a scrappy second period failed to match the quality of the previous 45 minutes. Reuben Henry and Alan Murphy repelled a series of Bay attacks with Rovers’ Cathal Power and Robert Cronin proving equally effective at the opposite end.

Clonakilty settled and enjoyed their best spell with Joe Edmead’s goal-bound shot tipped on to the crossbar and over by a diving Clancy. Unable to find a way past Rovers’ inspired net-minder, Clonakilty’s attacking drought continued as Jack O’Crowley hit the side-netting from a tight angle.

Camped in their own half, Bay defended doggedly. It was still 0-0 with seven minutes to go when Jack O’Crowley tapped in a Chris Collins free-kick only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Extra-time looked likely before the hardworking Joe Edmead gained possession in Bay’s penalty box. The Clonakilty striker was brought down, and with the clock inching towards 90 minutes, Chris Collins stepped forward to dispatch the resulting penalty.

Eight minutes of injury-time failed to conjure up an equaliser leaving Bay Rovers frustrated and Clonakilty Soccer Club relieved at the final whistle.

Our Star: Rob Downey didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon in the heart of Clonakilty’s midfield but Bay Rovers goalkeeper Ben Clancy was the best player on view.

A minute’s silence was observed for the late Eilis Pendlebury (RIP), sister of Clonakilty Soccer Club founding club member Aidan Pendlebury, prior to kick-off.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Eoin Hartnett, Joe Edmead, Alan Murphy, Rob Downey, Odhran Bancroft, Ethan Draper, Mark Irwin, Reuben Henry, Chris Collins, Alan Ward.

Subs: Paul Daly, Cal O’Mahony, Shane Buttimer, Jack O’Crowley, Darren Nolan, Ben McCarthy Shields.

Bay Rovers: Ben Clancy, Christopher Cronin, Ryan O’Boy, Cathal Power, Robert Cronin, Alex Young, Dan Andrews, Eoin Bowden, Barry O’Driscoll, Eli Reynolds, Calvin Cronin.

Subs: Rudi Gaffney, Barry O’Shea, Luke Salter Townshend, Alex Cronin, Peter Ozubko, Callum McElhinney.

Referee: Conor McCarthy.