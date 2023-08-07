Child mental health services ‘dysfunctional’

WEST Cork TDs have issued an urgent appeal for better mental health services for children and adolescents after the shocking disclosures contained in the independent review of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs).

A person working within Camhs agreed to be interviewed by The Southern Star but not to be named.

‘The review of Camhs speaks for itself,’ the person said. ‘It is dysfunctional to a degree. There is a lot going on organisationally, and it is challenging for the staff.

‘I wouldn’t go so far that it is unfit for purpose,’ the person added, ‘but I do agree with the inspectors that some of the services are not safe.

‘The biggest thing is the staffing levels. There is no strategic planning around the workforce. I realise there is a worldwide shortage of staff but recruitment for Camhs should be prioritised.’

Independent TD Michael Collins said he has repeatedly been called upon to assist families desperately in need of Camhs services, but he found himself dealing with a brick wall. ‘If I felt frustrated,’ he added, ‘God help the parents.’

He said basic therapeutic supports, such as home and support workers – who take clients walking, riding, and other socially engaged activities – are in short supply, and these activities are repeatedly being left to the overstretched and stressed parents.

While some people say local psychiatric services are excellent, some parents, Deputy Collins said, are unable to access broader psychiatric services and treatments for their children and adolescents.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said she has worked with people who have had similar experiences. Anything, outside of what is already provided within the community, is, she said, incredibly hard to come by.

Deputy Cairns said it was confirmed to her party in the Dáil, that children and adolescents in Cork have the worst access to mental health services in the country. The figures revealed 1,000 children in Cork and Kerry are waiting to be seen by Camhs and that 362 of these children have been waiting for urgent care for more than a year. ‘These unforgiveable delays are causing immense trauma and anxiety for families all over the county,’ said Deputy Cairns.

In addition, she said, there are 2,000 children in Cork and Kerry on the primary care psychology waiting list and that children are referred to Camhs when their mental health issues are deemed to be too serious for primary care.

FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan pointed out a positive example of progress and said the old St David’s ward at Clonakilty Community Hospital was renovated to enhance local services. Funding for this was approved by the HSE in June 2022, and the new Clonakilty Camhs centre is operational and is running in conjunction with the Dunmanway centre.

‘This has greatly enhanced the Camhs service in West Cork,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, ‘but more can be done.’

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare acknowledges the long waiting lists for services.

‘Many of the children and young people waiting for long periods are those awaiting assessment with regards to ADHD,’ a spokesperson said.

‘The establishment of a dedicated ADHD Assessment Hub for Cork and Kerry from September 2023 is intended to support 120 children over a six-month period.’