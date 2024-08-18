Chef was appalled at own behaviour

A SKIBBEREEN man who assaulted his father, threw himself on the mercy of the court, saying he was appalled by his own behaviour. The case against Ben Robinson (33) of 2 Inse Alainn, Skibbereen, was heard at Skibbereen and later in Bantry.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy, said the incident happened after the accused couldn’t gain entry to the house on the night of May 31st. When the door was opened, the sergeant said Ben Robinson became very aggressive towards his father, David. He said he ‘lunged at him, punching him, and hitting his face and arm.’

When the gardaí arrived, Sgt Mulcahy said the accused became very aggressive, calling them ‘Nazi b*****ds and f***ing f****ts. ‘He resisted arrest and wouldn’t co-operate. He had to be placed in handcuffs,’ said the sergeant. ‘And, at the garda station, later on, the accused continued his abusive behaviour.’

The accused was charged with assault; intoxication; engaging in threatening or abusive words and behaviour; and with resisting Gda Jason Daly. Colette McCarthy, solicitor, said her client was appalled by his own behaviour. She acknowledged he had 25 previous convictions, but had never before engaged in this type of behaviour. ‘Alcohol was a factor,’ she said. ‘He had been drinking heavily and lashed out at his father, but he is making no excuse for his behaviour. He is sorry for what he did.’

The court was told that the accused, who is a chef by profession, has not been in contact with his father since this incident.

Judge Philip O’Leary noted that the accused had been cleared to do community service and the judge instructed him to do 40 hours in lieu of a three-month sentence for the assault on his father. The judge imposed a €200 fine for abusive behaviour and he marked the intoxication charge proven but taken into consideration. A €50 fine was imposed for resisting Gda Daly.