Championship outfit Ardfield are spot on to power into last four of Beamish Cup

ARDFIELD 3

SPARTAK MOSSGROVE 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE Ardfield fairytale run continues after the Championship club took out another higher-ranked team to progress to the Beamish Cup semi-finals.

Having beaten Premier Division teams Dunmanway Town and Beara United in earlier rounds, Ardfield, second bottom in the Championship, knocked out Spartak Mossgrove, five places above them in the league table, in Monday night’s floodlit quarter-final at Castletownkenneigh.

Paul Hodnett’s first-half brace, including a converted penalty, and Sean Lawless’ late goal saw Ardfield progress.

Spartak opponents contributed much to a full-blooded cup tie that ended with three players being sent to the line. Mossgrove had Darren O’Donovan and Daniel Twomey red-carded while Conor Twomey’s second yellow resulted in the Ardfield player being sent off right at the death. An unnecessary flare-up saw both Twomeys being sent off in the final minute.

Looking ahead, Ardfield’s reward is a meeting with last year’s Beamish Cup runners-up and current Premier Division pacesetters, Drinagh Rangers. Beamish Cup holders Clonakilty Soccer Club take on Bunratty United in the other semi-final. Both ties take place in Skibbereen on Sunday.

Prior to kick-off, both Championship clubs had produced some of their best performances in this season’s Beamish Cup. Ardfield netted nine times in knocking out Dunmanway Town (4-3) and Beara United (5-3). Mossgrove put eight past Skibbereen Celtic in their previous outing.

There was plenty of endeavour throughout a lively opening spell with Ardfield’s Aaron O’Brien the busier goalkeeper. The best chance of a scoreless first quarter fell to Spartak’s Aaron O’Driscoll after 14 minutes – O’Driscoll volleyed a wayward clearance goalwards but O’Brien was equal to his deflected attempt.

Ardfield had their moments too with Sam Linehan, Conor Twomey and Paul Hodnett looking menacing whenever on the ball.

Despite ample possession, Spartak were punished for failing to build on their confident start when Ardfield were awarded a penalty just shy of the half hour. Darren O’Donovan handled Paul Hodnett’s goalbound shot following an excellent Sam Linehan cross. O’Donovan was immediately red carded before Hodnett converted from 12 yards.

Down a goal and a player, Mossgrove faced an uphill battle for the remaining hour. To their credit, Spartak forced Aaron O’Brien into a couple of important stops including a Joseph Kenneally effort destined for the bottom corner.

Yet, maintaining their shape and swift counter-attacking approach, it was Ardfield who scored next. The goal was not without controversy as Spartak felt aggrieved a Micheál McSweeney injury should have halted play during the build-up. Paul Hodnett didn’t hesitate and arrowed home an unstoppable shot to hand his team a 2-0 interval lead.

Ten-man Mossgrove had little choice but to press forward at the beginning of the second half. Aaron O’Driscoll fired wide from a tight angle and Aaron O’Brien had to dive full length to tip away Daire McAree’s left-footed drive as Spartak searched for a way back.

Unable to make their numerical advantage count, an increasingly ragged Ardfield were forced on the back foot for the entire third quarter. Electing to defend deep rather than push forward for a match-winning goal, the leaders invited Spartak forward. The latter duly obliged but, apart from McAree’s effort, failed to properly test their opposing goalkeeper.

A 65th minute Conor Twomey shot that rattled Spartak’s crossbar failed to ignite the leaders back into life ahead of a scrappy ending.

Daniel Twomey took over in goal during the half-time break. Not afraid to come off his line, Spartak’s replacement netminder was fortunate not to be caught out by a couple of 30-yard Paul Hodnett attempts.

An untidy ending saw Ardfield finally score their third goal when Sean Lawless angled a low shot into the net. A late flare-up and two subsequent dismissals, one for each team, as Ardfield booked their spot in the cup semi-finals – they are the only Championship club left in the competition.

Ardfield: Aaron O’Brien, Caolan Hayes, Peter Barrett, Cillian White, Niall Keane, Ben Linehan (captain), Sam Linehan, Sean Lawless, Conor Twomey, Pail Hodnett, George Cannon.

Subs: Mikey Alvarez, Cody Leahy, Olan Murphy, Adrian Whelton, Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Shane Enright, Rory Brimble.

Spartak Mossgrove: Eoin McSweeney, James Kelleher, Cormac O’Sullivan, Micheál McSweeney (captain), Darren O’Donovan, Richard Bradfield, Daire Mc Aree, Darren Heffernan, Aaron O’Driscoll, Joseph Kenneally, Richard O’Sullivan.

Subs: Daniel Twomey, Jack Meade, Gearoid Harrington, Mark Kelly, Daragh McSweeney.

Referee: Sean Doyle.