Castlehaven legend Niall Cahalane to enter the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame

JAMES McCarthy says he owes Niall Cahalane a debt of gratitude for the Castlehaven legend’s role in his managerial career.

When McCarthy took over as Castlehaven senior football boss in 2003 he was, in his own words, a greenhorn, new to management at this level, but in Cahalane there was that calming voice of experience. He had been there, done that for the past two decades, and while Cahalane was inching towards the end of his playing career, his influence on that Castlehaven group was huge.

‘I was a greenhorn coming in as a manager in 2003, and Niall came to me and promised to give it one more year,’ McCarthy says of the Haven legend who will enter the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame at the annual awards night this Saturday at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

‘He was like an extra mentor that season, the guiding light because we had a very young team. He drove that team on, he drove the mentors on and he guided me big-time because I was a novice at that time; I owe him a debt of gratitude because only for him we wouldn’t have won the county that year and I probably wouldn’t be involved in management now still.’

Cahalane’s leadership was one of the main reasons Castlehaven were crowned county football champions in ’03, and as he did so often, he led by example. That he started the county final win against Clonakilty was a nod to his desire and drive, because he got injured a few days before the final, told no-one, strapped himself up and put his club first. That will surprise no-one who knows this living football legend.

‘He leads by his actions. Always has,’ James McCarthy adds.

‘Even to this day, if anyone in the club needs advice or is in trouble, you’d ring Niall to ask “what should we do here?”. He’s the fella you go to. And it’s his attitude too, his question is always “why not?”. He’ll ask “Why can’t we do this?” or “Why can’t we do that?”, everything designed to make sure that there’s no stone left unturned. It’s all done in a quiet and unassuming way.’

When James McCarthy returned as Castlehaven manager in 2011 and the county-winning season of 2012, he made sure he had Cahalane beside him as a selector. He knows his football, and little wonder when you cast your eyes over his GAA CV. Two All-Ireland senior titles with Cork (1989 and ’90). Two All-Star awards, both at right wing back (1987 and ‘88). Won an All-Ireland minor football title (1981). Captained Cork to 1984 All-Ireland U21 glory. There were seven Munster SFC titles and a national league medal as well. It’s little wonder he became the pride of Castlehaven.

‘The first I remember of Niall is the ’81 All-Ireland minor final; there were three Castlehaven lads involved, John Cleary, Mike Maguire and Niall. That was like the World Cup final at the time,’ James McCarthy recalls of a year Cork beat Derry 4-9 to 2-7 in the All-Ireland decider.

‘I remember all these buses heading off. I didn’t go, I was young at the time, but I remember the father going up on the bus and they were up there for three days! Those three lads came back as gods after Cork won.

‘After that, he was recognised more with Cork in the 1980s as Castlehaven didn’t break through until 1989. In ’89 and ’94, when that Castlehaven generation won the county, he was colossal, he was a leader. For Cork, he would be on the opposition’s best player or the best forward, and for the club he’d move out to midfield.

‘He was the go-to man for county and club.’

His no-nonsense, all-action style endeared him to Castlehaven and Cork supporters, and McCarthy points to the 2003 county football semi-final in Bandon when the Haven beat Douglas 0-13 to 0-5.

‘We took Niall off with five minutes to go; we were well up and had the game won. He got an incredible reception that day from the fans. Niall was only halfway off the pitch when Damien ran on to him, and there is a photo in the clubhouse of the two of them,’ McCarthy says, and it’s now the new generation of Cahalanes that fly the family name on the big stage, like Niall did for two decades.

When Niall married Ailish Cleary in 1991, this was the joining of two clans central to the success of Castlehaven GAA Club, the Clearys and the Cahalanes. The Cleary’s influence has backboned the club’s success, and the same can be of the Cahalanes – there is a Cahalane and Cleary link to all of the club’s seven senior football triumphs going back to the breakthrough in 1989. Of the current Haven senior team, Niall and Ailish’s three sons – Damien, Conor and Jack – all star. Their daughters are also flying the family name on the biggest stages, as Meabh, Grainne and Orlaith were all involved with the All-Ireland winning Cork camogie team last season, and rising star Kate is another to keep an eye on.

Just last year this remarkable GAA family took centre stage at the GAA President’s Awards when they received the prestigious Dermot Earley Family Award, recognition of their contribution to the GAA. Now, this Saturday night, Niall Cahalane’s contribution to the West Cork sports scene will be celebrated too, and given his success and impact, it’s the least he deserves.