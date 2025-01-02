Castlehaven, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, O’Donovan and Gore all grabbed the GAA headlines in 2024

Forget the Oscars, TOM LYONS’ football and hurling awards for the 2024 season are that ones that really matter

AS we bid adieu to 2024 and look forward to a bright new 2025, let’s look back on the moments we’ll remember from last year.

Every season produces its legion of memories, maybe some years better than others, but in 60 years we have never yet experienced a season when there weren’t highlights to look back on. If you’re lucky, it’s your own club providing the highlights. If not, then maybe it’s one of our Cork teams, or even a neighbouring parish, if we can set aside the parish rivalry that has, and must always, provide a huge part in our Gaelic games’ rivalry.

So, on to our Carbery awards for 2024, the teams, the individuals and the moments that we will take with us into the future when the pain of defeat and disappointment will long have faded.

Football Team of the Year: Four front-runners here, with Castlehaven seniors, Goleen junior Bs, Kilmacabea junior As and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna’s junior As all bidding for recognition. The award goes to Castlehaven. Premier senior football titles are hard won, harder still when you’re trying to win back-to-back titles, and going into every game as Munster champions, trying to live up to that honour, certainly heaped the pressure on the Haven this season but they overcame all obstacles to show they were, by far, the best football team in Cork again in 2024. Flattening the usual kingpins, Nemo Rangers, in the county final was the icing on the cake.

Hurling Team of the Year: Two main contenders here, Cork seniors and Mathúnas junior A hurlers. No shame on Mathúnas on losing out to the Cork seniors who came within an ace of landing the elusive McCarthy Cup and on the way providing some wonderful memories for the Red Army. The highlight was the never-to-be-forgotten night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when they lowered the colours of the Limerick invincibles with an amazing finish, scenes of delight afterwards that took the GAA world by storm. And to repeat the dose later in the championship was pure magic. What a pity they didn’t quite finish the job but roll on 2025.

Dual Club of the Year: In 2023 we sang the praises of Newcestown and in 2024 we just had to move a fraction further west to Castletown, to Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas where they had a season that was as magical as it was unexpected. Their first South West junior A hurling title since 2005, lowering the colours of hot favourites Ballinascarthy after a thrilling final and replay and then taking the football world by surprise by reaching the South West junior A final. Little did the club founders think when they captured their first-ever South West title, the junior B hurling, exactly 50 years ago that they would one day be contesting both A finals in the same season. Hard work and ambition, a beacon for all small clubs.

Footballer of the Year: Brian Hurley, again, and a developing Jack Cahalane, were the Haven leaders this season but we have stayed with junior football for this award and have no hesitation in nominating Damien Gore of Kilmacabea. Some thought this Kilmacabea team were over the hill, their leaders wondering whether the boots might look better hanging up than on their feet but with Gore in their ranks you could never write off the Kilmacs. Why he hasn’t got a proper run with Cork is hard to understand, and now has opted out for a year, but he never fails to produce the goods for the club. His left boot is lethal, and his right not too bad, but for me it’s Gore’s fierce determination and ball-winning ability that always stands out. 2024 was a great year for him with the Kilmacs but there’s better to come.

Hurler of the Year: Again, we’re staying local for this one. Even with all the Cork players to pick from, the hurler we most enjoyed watching this season was still a minor but had a huge influence on Mathúna’s march to the Flyer Nyhan. Caolann O’Donovan announced his arrival on the junior scene with 1-6 against reigning champions Clonakilty in the first round and from then on he was the main man in the forward line, both from play and frees. Some of the scores were superb long-range efforts from play and he has whetted our appetites for what he will produce in the future for the Maw-Maws, Carbery and, who knows, Cork.

Achievement of the Year: A lot to pick from in this category but one stood out for us. Just to field a team is a major achievement for the Goleen club from the most southern tip of Ireland, to get together a team that has won numerous titles in recent seasons is a dream come true. However, there was one title missing, so near and yet so far, so often. The Bantry connection proved vital as that gap was finally bridged in 2024 as the Mizen men marched proudly and impressively to their first junior B football county title. The bonfires blazed on the Mizen Peninsula the night they brought that cup home in July and the feel-good factor as they sat down to Christmas dinner as county champions was well deserved and long overdue.

Manager of the Year: Some outstanding candidates here, Seanie Cahalane of Castlehaven, Donie O’Donovan of Kilmacabea, Pat Lucey (hurling) and John Roche (football) of Mathúnas and Shane O’Neill of Goleen. All fully deserving of the praise piled on them, the award goes to Cahalane who led the Haven to back-to-back senior football titles. Filling the shoes of his predecessor, James McCarthy, was no easy task in 2024 but the likeable and friendly Cahalane plotted and planned the team’s way to a clear-cut and impressive defence of the title. An outstanding example of good guys do win, the former winning captain is a novice at the job, still learning the ropes of management and the Haven will certainly benefit in years to come from his appointment to the position.

Most Memorable Moment: Tadhg MacCárthaigh, favourites, against Randal Óg, rank outsiders, in the third round of the junior A football championship. Randals needed to win to advance, a draw would do the Caheragh men. In the growing darkness and mist in Drimoleague, the game was all square, advantage MacCárthaighs, when Randals won a free, 50 metres out to the left of the Caheragh posts. 65 minutes gone, last chance for Randals. If ever there was a pressure kick, this was it. Goalkeeper Ciarán Murray trotted up the pitch, placed the ball, took his time and then watched as the ball sailed straight and true between the uprights. Magnificent, final whistle, Randals into the quarter-final, McCárthaighs out of the championship. Of such wonderful moments are memories truly made.

Hair-raising Experience: Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the red against the green, Cork hurlers four points down with three minutes remaining, heading out of the championship on home soil against Limerick again. Still two down as the game entered injury time, the Red Army in full voice now inspiring the players. Shane Kingston, not long on the pitch, galloping down the wing, fouled in front of goal, a penalty for Cork. Who else but Pat Horgan standing over the ball, lifts, strikes, back of the net. How the roof of the stand stayed on at the roar from the Cork fans was a miracle. Cork a point in front, a Brian Hayes’ point, final whistle, Cork winners by two. Absolute bedlam as the Red Army invaded the pitch, the players swamped, Cork hurling in all its glory. The hair stood on the back of the neck as we watched and felt the atmosphere. Incredible, unforgettable, if only time could stand still, we’d live those minutes forever.