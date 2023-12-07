Carbery Rangers' turn to county level after Carbery CCC reject their appeal

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE fall-out from the Clona Milk U21A football championship semi-final between Carbery Rangers and Ibane Gaels is continuing this week.

While reigning Carbery champions Ibane Gaels won 1-12 to 0-13 after extra time, there was confusion surrounding the full-time score (60 minutes) with Carbery Rangers adamant that they had won 0-9 to 0-8. Referee Michael Collins, however, was insistent that the scores were level, 0-9 apiece, and extra-time was played in Ballineen, with Ibane winning to advance to the divisional final against either Castlehaven or Newcestown.

To add to the confusion over the full-time score, before extra-time was played, both the Carbery Rangers and Barryroe ‘X’ (formerly Twitter accounts) also had the Ross team as winners by one point, 0-9 to 0-8.

The Southern Star understands the uncertainty around the final score can be traced back to the opening half, after which it looked like Carbery Rangers led by one point, 0-4 to 0-3 – that was the score Star reporter John Murphy has in his match report, as did the ‘X’ updates from both Carbery Rangers and Barryroe. But the referee had recorded the half-time score at 0-4 apiece. To add further to the confusion, there was no scoreboard at the pitch in Ballineen either.

On Tuesday evening Carbery Rangers’ appealed against the full-time result of the game, but this was rejected following a meeting of the CCC of the Carbery Board that night.

‘The CCC discussed the Carbery Rangers' objection. Having read the referee’s report, the Carbery Board has to adhere to the rules of the association, in particular Rule 6.43. The Carbery Rangers club has been informed of our decision,’ the Carbery Board informed The Southern Star on Wednesday.

Rule 6.43 says ‘the award of a game rests with the committee or council in-charge acting on the referee’s report.’

The Southern Star also understands that the referee is standing over his report from the U21A semi-final so the final score still stands. Carbery Rangers, after considering their options on Wednesday, have decided to appeal the decision of the Carbery CCC to county board level.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final of the Carbery U21A FC between Castlehaven and Newcestown will be played next Tuesday night, December 12th, on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch; this is the second Carbery U21A football game to to be taken outside of the division to be played, highlighting again the need for a 4G pitch in West Cork. The Carbery final is scheduled for Sunday, December 17th, at 2.30pm, with the venue to be decided.