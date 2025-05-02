Carbery Rangers rule to strengthen grip on top of Division 2

Carbery Rangers 1-16

Dohenys 0-14

IN this top-of-the-table clash in the McCarthy Insurance Football League Division 2, Carbery Rangers emerged with their 100 percent record intact.

It’s five wins from five for the Rosscarbery men while Dohenys, suffering their second defeat, have slipped to fourth in this competitive division.

In their all-black outfit, Rangers were deserving winners as they possessed the more potent attacking threat, led by the experienced John O’Rourke, with the full forward line of Darragh Hayes, Ciarán Santry and Mark Hodnett particularly impressive. Add in midfielder Brian Hodnett with three points and centre back Cian Daly with the decisive goal and Dohenys were stretched to contain the Ross firepower.

Once again, Dohenys’ lack of physique was a problem but they compensated with a great ability to pick up breaking ball, especially in the middle third. They broke at pace from defence but their shooting wasn’t on par with their fine approach work, while they had two fine midfielders, Reece Coakley and Aaron Mannix, who worked tremendously hard all through.

Darragh Hayes kicked Rangers into the lead in the first minute and they were never subsequently led. Their lead was three at the break, as Dohenys stayed in touch, 0-10 to 0-7. Even though the home side cut the lead to a single point early in the second half, they were still trailing, by two when Rangers struck for the only goal of the game in the 44th minute. Their lead was never less than four subsequently.

‘That’s five wins out of five in the league, so we’re very happy with that,’ said Seamus Hayes, Rangers’ manager.

‘Tonight, we had nine or ten fellas out injured and it stretched the panel big time. We have consistently, over the last three years while I’m in charge, had 34 or 35 in training and you’re seeing the benefits of that now. Peter Óg Hill, Caolann Hayes and lads who have come in this year, all getting game time. They’re playing great stuff.

‘The lads looking in, injured maybe, might be fretting a bit when they see the performances these young lads are putting in, so it’s a bit of competition for places which is only good for the team overall.’

Rangers hit the ground running. Darragh Hayes and John O’Rourke, two players at the opposite ends of the age graph, put them two in front. Dohenys opened their account with a Keith White point. It was score for score as Mark Hodnett (free) and Hayes swapped points with Mark Buckley and Reece Coakley (45).

Hayes again opened the second quarter scoring but back came Dohenys with points from Buckley and Culann Barry to level the scores for the only time, 0-5 each. Impressive full forward Ciarán Santry shoved Rangers back in front but there was confusion over two pointers as no flags were waved for scores. The first two-pointers came from a free by Rangers’ goalkeeper Paul Shanahan and Dohenys responded with a similar score from Reece Coakley.

The pace was hectic, the commitment total and the will to win immense as Peadar O’Rourke and Brian Hodnett had the last say in the first half with Ross points and it was 0-10 to 0-7 for the Rangers at half time.

Points from Coakley and Shane Barry (mark) had Dohenys within a point within minutes of the restart but Rangers answered scores from Brian Hodnett and John O’Rourke (free). In between Peadar thundered a shot off the Doheny crossbar. Buckley pointed a free as Dohenys stayed well in touch but the crucial score arrived in the 44th minute when Cian Daly swept forward to finish a John O'Rourke pass to the net. Adam O'Donovan and Hayes swapped points to end a lively third quarter, Rangers in front by 1-13 to 0-11.

There was no catching the winners in the last quarter as the floodlights came on and the play became a little sloppy. Both sides found the range three times each in the closing stages, John O’Rourke (2) and Brian Hodnett increased Rangers’ total to 1-16, while Buckley (free) and the ever-lively Keith White (2) were on target for Dohenys.

Our Star: Darragh Hayes and John O’Rourke, Carbery Rangers, and Reece Buckley and Keith White, Dohenys, deserve special mention but Rangers’ midfielder, Brian Hodnett gets the nod for work rate and influence on the game, kicking three points into the bargain.

Scorers - Carbery Rangers: Darragh Hayes, John O’Rourke (1f) 0-4 each; Cian Daly 1-0; Brian Hodnett 0-3; Paul Shanahan 0-2 (tp); Peadar O’Rourke, Ciarán Santry, Mark Hodnett (1f) 0-1 each. Dohenys: Mark Buckley (2f), Reece Coakley (tp, 45) 0-4 each; Keith White 0-3 (1f); Adam O’Donovan, Culann Barry, Shane Barry (m) 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Paul Shanahan; Peter Óg Hill, Tom O’Rourke, Caolann Hayes; Sam Linehan, Cian Daly, John Hodnett; Brian Hodnett, Conor Twomey; John O’Brien, Peadar O’Rourke, John O’Rourke; Mark Hodnett, Ciarán Santry, Darragh Hayes. Subs: Paul Hodnett for M Hodnett (47), James Fitzpatrick for J O’Brien (50), Jack Kevane for J Hodnett (52), Colm Hayes for D Hayes (55).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Donal Rice, Declan Collins, Jerry Farrell; Culann Barry, Bill Murphy, Jerry Collins; Aaron Mannix, Reece Coakley; Adam O’Donovan, Fionn Herlihy, Shane Barry; Keith White, Mark Buckley, Paudie Crowley. Subs: Oran McCarthy for J Collins (43), Gavin Farr for P Crowley (48).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).